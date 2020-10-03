Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Three things to know

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama and Texas A&M enter their first SEC West game of 2020 with matching 1-0 records, albeit Texas A&M getting its win in far more disappointing fashion than Alabama.
Here are three things to know about the matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Aggies (2:30 p.m., CBS):
1. Waddle waxes Aggies
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, a Houston native, has enjoyed success against the Aggies of his home state.
Last year, Waddle took three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown while returning four punts for 128 yards, all in a limited role. In an even more limited role as a freshman, Waddle caught three passes for 21 yards and returned two punts for 25 yards.
All told, Waddle has 222 all-purpose yards against Texas A&M, 111 a game.
Waddle is now in a much bigger role in the offense, as evidenced by his eight-catch, 134-yard and two-touchdown performance in the season opener against Missouri. The Aggies haven’t had an answer for him and now need one more than ever.
2. Fisher falters against UA
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has faced Alabama in each of his last three seasons, his final year as Florida State’s head coach before the last two as Texas A&M’s head man. In those three meetings, Fisher’s offense averaged 5.1 yards per play; in all other games, Fisher’s team averaged 6 yards a play.
Fisher’s offense is coming off an underwhelming performance against Vanderbilt — 6.8 yards a pass attempt, three lost fumbles — and is now up against a defense it has not solved in recent meetings.
3. Disruptive defenses
Alabama tallied eight tackles for a loss in its season opener against Vanderbilt; Texas A&M amassed 10 against Vanderbilt.
Both defenses have been among the most disruptive in the conference — both have been in the top 4 in the SEC in four of the last five seasons — and are off to strong starts in 2020. Negative plays could come early and often, and could help decide the game.