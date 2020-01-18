Alabama uses 3-point barrage to roll over Mizzou

TUSCALOOSA — Nate Oats has said repeatedly he wanted to see Alabama take more long-range shots.
The Crimson Tide sharpshooters heard him loud and clear Saturday, using a season-high barrage of 3-pointers to knock off visiting Missouri 86-74 for its second straight win this week at Coleman Coliseum.
"I feel like we did a good job rebounding today, getting the ball out, getting into our offense, the way we play," freshman guard Jaden Shackelford said after the game. "Getting 3s up is what we do, and the last few games we haven't been getting many attempts but just playing hard and doing blue-collar things helped us get into a rhythm and get those attempts and makes in."
Alabama (10-7, 3-2 SEC) made 13 of 39 from 3-point range, attempting one more trey to eclipse the previous season-high total of 38 in the season opening loss to Penn.
"Basically I tell them, if you feel like you're open, shoot it. ... I like to give our guys a lot of freedom that way," Oats said Saturday. "Maybe we should've shot 35, but 39 is a lot better than 21. We tend to play a lot better when we get in the mid-30s rather than the low 20s."
It was a welcomed return of the Crimson Tide’s deep game after shooting just 21 3-pointers in back-to-back games against Kentucky and Auburn.
"It's kind of human nature to have a letdown possibly, but we needed to avoid that and I thought we came out of the gate maybe a tad sluggish but we picked it up there in the first half and got ourselves a lead," Oats said.
The 39 tries from 3-point range were the most Alabama’s had since making 13 of 34 in a double-overtime loss at Florida to open SEC play Jan. 4, which was also the last of seven straight games in which the Tide shot at least 30 3-pointers.
Alabama junior John Petty Jr. led the way with 20 points, including 11 in the second half. He made 6 of 12 from the field, including 4 of 10 from behind the arc. Fellow junior Alex Reese added 17 points. He was 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. In fact, the Tide’s top three scorers Saturday — Petty, Reese and freshman guard Jaden Shackelford — combined to shoot 11 of 27 from 3-point range while the rest of the team was a combined 2 of 12 from distance. Fellow junior wing Herb Jones posted his second straight double-double with 11 points, most coming on 7 of 8 from the foul line, and 12 rebounds, while sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. added 10 points and seven assists in the game.
"Kira's as good as advertised, as a young guy he's so fast," Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin said. "And Petty's playing at an MVP level as far as conference play, but I think Kira makes them go with his ability to get in the paint and force you to make a decision."
Missouri (9-8, 1-4 SEC) had four players in double figures Saturday, including a team-high 18 and 15 points from junior guards Dru Smith and Mark Smith, respectively. Xavier Pinson and Kobe Brown added 11 points apiece in the effort.
Here are three takeaways from the win over Missouri:
1. Tide ride 3-point shot to early lead.
Alabama’s first shot of the game was from deep, and it was the first of many Saturday.
After making a combined 10 of 42 shots from 3-point range over its last two games, the Crimson Tide went back to its deep shooting well early and often against Missouri, draining 11 of 24 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes amid a 16 of 32 first-half shooting effort.
That included connecting on 5 of 7 from 3-point range during a 4½-minute barrage that saw Alabama attempt 10 straight treys, including three straight from Petty to put the Tide ahead by double digits at 25-15 with 8:47 remaining in the first half.
"They do what they do, and in the first half shots were falling for them," Martin said. "For us, there were certain things we were willing to sacrifice to not have smooth 3-point shots, and I thought that we allowed them to get into a rhythm and shoot smooth 3-point shots."
Of course, that all-or-nothing approach seemed to make things difficult in the second half when the Tide missed its first six straight 3-point tries before Shackelford hit one with 10:48 remaining.
2. Tigers takes advantage of Tide foul trouble.
Alabama’s fans repeatedly expressed their displeasure with the referees Saturday, especially in the second half despite Missouri outfouling the Tide 15-9 over the final 20 minutes of action.
Four different Crimson Tide players were called for at least three fouls in the game, including four apiece for Jones and Lewis and five for graduate guard James “Beetle” Bolden, who fouled out in just nine minutes of action Saturday with 9:08 to play.
Bolden's exit forced Lewis, the team's only other point guard, to play the final 7½ minutes of the game with four fouls as Alabama didn't get called for another foul the rest of the second half.
"That's just the maturity in our group, with Kira growing up and maturing into a better player where he knows he has to play hard but also play smart," Petty said of Lewis. "I feel like he did a great job, and we also did a great job helping him on the drive so he won't get cheap fouls."
Still, those early foul issues allowed the Tigers to convert an SEC-record 31 of 31 from the free throw line in the game, including 21 of 21 in the opening 20 minutes of action.
"To shoot 31-out-31 from the line and we still won by 14, we had to be doing a lot of good things," Oats said.
Of course, Alabama didn’t do bad from the foul line either, converting 25 of 30 for the game, including 21 of 23 in the second half.
3. Defense rules the day vs. Mizzou.
Missouri went nearly 11 minutes (10:47) without a made field goal in the first half, an 0 of 10 drought before Xavier Pinson’s fastbreak layup with 7:38 left before halftime.
During that same span, the Crimson Tide made 8 of 18, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range to pull ahead by double-digits in the midst of a 22-10 run for a 25-17 lead with 8½ minutes remaining.
Pinson’s three-point play came in the middle of a 7-0 run that cut Alabama’s lead to 3, but the Tide rolled off a 16-8 run to stretch its lead to a 11 at 41-30 on a Jaylen Forbes 3-pointer with 2:35 left in the first half.
More than half of Missouri’s first-half points came from the free throw line where the Tigers were a perfect 21 of 21, including 12 of 12 on six fouls drawn during its 10-minute shooting drought.
Alex Byington is the Montgomery Advertiser's Alabama beat reporter. He can be reached by email at abyington@montgome.gannett.com or on Twitter at @_AlexByington.