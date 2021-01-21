Alabama unveils Bill Battle Athletic Performance Center

The University of Alabama has named its athletic performance center for former Alabama football player and athletics director Bill Battle.
The Bill Battle Athletic Performance Center was unveiled Wednesday afternoon with an outdoor ceremony and ribbon cutting.
The center opened in 2013 and serves all of Alabama's 17 athletics programs. It covers 37,000 square feet of space.
“It was intriguing to me to have a building named next to Mal’s (Moore) building,” Battle was quoted as saying in a news release. “I thought that was a pretty cool thing, so that’s what we decided to do. When I was in school here, there wasn’t a brick on this whole area. The football fields were out here, and we would walk to practice some days. It’s amazing to see everything that’s gone on since then, and it’s really an honor and a humbling experience to think about being here on this fantastic building.”
In 2005, the school unveiled the Bill Battle Academic Center. The Battle family also provided a donation to fund all seven scholarships of Alabama's returning softball seniors for the season.
“To Bill and Mary, and the Battle family, thank you for what you’ve done currently, but also all you have done for the history of Alabama,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said in a release. “Coach Battle is one of our true leaders and one of our true legends of this University. When he was a businessman, he had a commitment to academics, and he put his name on our academic center, which is still one of the leading facilities in the country, and you look at the performance of our student-athletes, and it’s one of the shining stars of our department. The Battles’ generosity and their support continues to shine through. It’s not just their generosity, but also the care they have for their people around the University.”