TUSCALOOSA – Momentum can be a fickle beast, one that swung so hard Friday night it sent what appeared to be a ready-made sweep to a winner-take-all Game 3 today.
With injured ace Miranda Elish on their minds after the Texas junior pitcher was hit in the face by a throw from her own catcher in the second inning and taken to a nearby hospital, the ninth-seeded Longhorns rallied back with all seven runs over the next two innings to even the series with a 7-5 victory over No. 8 seed Alabama in Game 2 of the best-of-three Tuscaloosa Super Regional in front of a packed Rhoads Stadium crowd Friday evening.
Alabama (56-8) and Texas (46-16) will square off for the right to play in next week’s Women’s College World Series in Game 3 at 1 p.m. today.
Elish, who pitched four innings and took the 3-0 loss in Game 1 on Thursday night, was standing in the circle after a one-out bunt by Alabama’s Elissa Brown when Longhorns catcher Mary Iakopo fielded the ball just past the batter’s box and instinctively threw to second base to try to force out advancing base runner Merris Schroder. Instead, Iakopo’s throw hit an unsuspecting Elish square in the face, sending her to ground in obvious pain. Unbeknownst to Iakopo, Brown was ruled out of the box and the play was signaled dead before her throw, deeming it unnecessary.
Elish, who doesn’t wear a protective mask and had no opportunity to react before the ball hit her, remained on the ground for several minutes while coaches and trainers attended to her before being helped off the field and eventually taken by ambulance to nearby hospital as a precaution, according to a team spokesman.
Trailing 4-0 at that point, Texas’ bats came alive in the bottom of the third when back-to-back one-out singles put two on against Alabama junior starter Krystal Goodman, who was quickly replaced by freshman ace Montana Fouts.
But Fouts, who threw a three-hit complete-game shutout Thursday night, wasn’t nearly as sharp as the night before and promptly surrendered a three-run home run to Iakopo that cut the Crimson Tide lead to 4-3 entering the fourth inning.
Texas wasn’t done teeing off on Fouts, though, as sophomore MK Tedder led off the next inning with a no-doubter solo home run to tie the game at 4-4.
Following back-to-back singles against Fouts, Goodman reentered with no outs in the inning, but the Alabama meltdown continued as second baseman Skyler Wallace skipped a throw to first on a simple one-out grounder that allowed two more runs to score. Texas added one more run on a ground out to short before Goodman induced an inning-ending fly-out to left field to stop the bleeding with the Tide trailing 7-4.
Alabama jumped on Elish right from the start as a single from sophomore KB Sides was followed by back-to-back walks to Kaylee Tow and Bailey Hemphill to load the bases with one out in the top of the first inning. A ground-out to the right side by senior Reagan Dykes scored Sides from third before Wallace cleared the bases with a two-RBI single up the middle to plate the Tide an early 3-0 lead before Texas ever got to bat.
The Tide added another run in the top of the second on a two-out RBI single by Sides to mount a 4-0 lead through two innings, but the Longhorns weren’t going away quietly.
Alabama (56-8) got on the board again in the top of the fifth on a solo home run from junior slugger Bailey Hemphill, her team-leading 24th on the season to move within one of Alabama single-season record holder Kelly Kretschman’s 25 bombs in 1998, to pull within 7-5 entering the final two innings of play.
But there would be no comeback Friday night as Texas freshman Shealyn O’Leary, who replaced Elish on the mound in the second inning, sent down the final seven Alabama batters in short order for the win.