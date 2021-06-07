Alabama, Saban agree on contract extension through the 2028 season

Alabama coach Nick Saban says he wants his latest contract extension to keep him at the school until the end of his career.
The University of Alabama announced Monday that Saban has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 season. This agreement with the university extends his current contract by three seasons.
Saban, 69, will turn 77 during the 2028 season. It isn't unprecedented for a Power Five coach to stay that long in the business. Bill Snyder was 79 when he stepped down at Kansas State in 2018.
“Terry and I are pleased and happy to sign another contract extension that will keep us in Tuscaloosa through the end of our career,” Saban was quoted as saying in a news release, referring to his wife, Terry Saban. “Our family calls Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama home. It’s a place where our roots now run deep.
"This agreement gives us the chance to continue to impact the lives of the young men and their families who choose to play football and get an education at Alabama. We want to thank the Board of Trustees, Chancellor St. John, President Bell, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, our athletics administration, the football staff and the whole University community for their support.”
The base salary and talent fee of $8.425 million for the current contract year will increase annually throughout the length of the contract. There will also be a contract completion benefit of $800,000 payable at the end of the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 contract years.
Saban is entering his 15th season at Alabama and has led the Crimson Tide to six national championships. Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Poll for at least one week for 13 straight years, which broke the record of seven established by Miami (1986-92). Alabama’s 127 wins over the past decade under Saban are the most for any FBS school during a 10-year span in the Associated Press poll era, which is since 1936.
“Coach Saban is the best college football coach in the nation, and one of the greatest coaches of all time in any sport, and we are extremely fortunate that he has agreed to another contract extension at Alabama,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne was quoted as saying in a news release. “From the success of his teams on the field, to the accolades off the field and the accomplishments in the classroom, we could not be prouder of this program and what Coach Saban has done to create a championship culture in all aspects.
"Not only has the impact been felt here at the university, but throughout the community and the state thanks to all he and Ms. Terry have done through the Nick’s Kids Foundation and beyond. They are incredible people, and we are very thankful to have them around for many years to come.”
In addition, the Crimson Tide’s 2020 Academic Progress Rate of 990 bettered the national average for FBS teams by 22 points.
“Coach Saban’s impact on The University of Alabama is immeasurable,” University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell was quoted as saying in a news release. “What his teams have accomplished on the field is extraordinary. Moreover, he is dedicated to ensuring his student-athletes are successful beyond their sport with a stringent focus on their academics and personal development.
"We’re thrilled to have Nick and Terry Saban, who are among UA’s most distinguished ambassadors, leading by example and serving others in our community for many years to come.”