Alabama's Jeudy shines in South Florida homecoming ahead of pending NFL decision

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Jerry Jeudy high-stepped the final 35 yards into the end zone, Mac Jones looked back toward the Alabama sideline and just shrugged.
One play. One pass. One touchdown.
It was that sort of day for the Crimson Tide junior receiver from South Florida, who re-introduced himself to his home state with an 85-yard touchdown reception on the first play of Alabama’s 35-16 win over Michigan in Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl.
"They pretty much played eight‑flip coverage. That's kind of what we wanted them to do. We motioned the tight end in and we got a one‑on‑one with Jerry," Jones said. "That's kind of how it played out in practice, so it was just a perfect look."
Jeudy, who is among several Crimson Tide juniors still weighing their NFL options, shined in front of friends and family — including his mother, who lives in Orlando — on Wednesday, and finished what could be his final collegiate game with MVP-worthy 204 receiving yards on six catches.
And while the projected first-round NFL Draft pick has not announced any sort of decision regarding his future, there was never any doubt he'd show out with at least one more opportunity alongside his fellow Alabama teammates.
"First of all, you know, I played football all my life, so I couldn't just sit out there and watch my team play and my brothers be out there (without me)," Jeudy said. "So I just wanted to go to war with my brothers like I've been doing the whole season. I love playing football, so I just wanted to come out here and compete with my brothers."
Jeudy proved to be Jones’ safety valve much of the game as the redshirt sophomore quarterback repeatedly looked his way, and usually found Jeudy open against Michigan’s man-to-man coverage.
That was certainly the case on Alabama’s first offensive series of the fourth quarter when Jones connected with Jeudy on back-to-back pass plays for a combined 72 yards to set up a 20-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior tight end Miller Forristall to put the Crimson Tide up 28-16 with 10:01 remaining in the game.
"It just came to (Jeudy), and he made the most of his opportunities," fellow junior receiver DeVonta Smith said. "It was great. That's what we expect. It's always somebody and it happened to be him today."
Jeudy, Smith and Henry Ruggs III — who left Wednesday game in the third quarter with an apparent concussion — are among Alabama's nine draft-eligible juniors weighing whether to leave early for the NFL or return to school for their senior year.
One of those juniors, linebacker Dylan Moses, already made up his mind, announcing his return over social media Monday night. Now Tide fans far and wide await word from the other seven, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Najee Harris, safety Xavier McKinney and offensive tackles Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills Jr.
Jeudy’s 204 receiving yards Wednesday gave him 1,163 for the season and 2,742 for his career, moving him ahead of former Tide pass catcher Julio Jones for fourth place in program history. If Wednesday was his last game at Alabama, Jeudy finished just 39 yards shy of tying fellow South Florida product Calvin Ridley (2,781) for third all-time.
Jeudy’s 85-yard touchdown was also his 26th career receiving score to remain in sole possession of second place in school history, five behind program record holder Amari Cooper’s 31 between 2012-14.
And should he follow in the footsteps of those fellow former Alabama wideouts and leave for NFL glory after his junior season, Jeudy's final college game only further cemented his place in the pantheon of Crimson Tide legends that came before him.
"For Jerry to go out there and play the way he did and be the MVP of the game and have over 200 yards," Saban said, "certainly he used this opportunity to showcase his ability, so it probably even enhanced his opportunities at the next level."
Alex Byington is the Montgomery Advertiser's Alabama beat reporter. He can be reached by email at abyington@montgome.gannett.com or on Twitter at @_AlexByington.