Alabama's Cochran reportedly leaving Alabama for on-field job at Georgia

TUSCALOOSA — Turns out Nick Saban's offseason will involve far more turnover than anyone — even himself — could've expected.
Longtime Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran is reportedly expected to leave the program — "barring an unforeseen development," according to the Tuscaloosa News, which broke the news Monday — to take an on-field coaching job as Georgia's special teams coordinator under friend and former Crimson Tide coaching colleague Kirby Smart, per multiple reports.
Cochran, an LSU graduate, has been an integral part of Alabama's coaching staff since Saban arrived in 2007 and is considered one of the most important figure to the Crimson Tide's unparalleled success over the past 14 seasons, second only to Saban.
Known for his loud gravely drawl, Cochran is beloved by Alabama fans and was considered one of the top strength and conditioning coaches in college football, ranking fifth nationally with a $595,000 a year salary, according to USA Today's annual coaching salary database.