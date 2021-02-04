Alabama recruiting: Saban praises virtual recruiting process

TUSCALOOSA — What should have been Nick Saban’s hardest class to recruit may end up being his best.
The safety protocols and visitation restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic have forced everyone in college athletics to radically change their recruiting processes, in some cases signing players who have never set foot on campus. To keep the recruiting process as all-encompassing as possible, Alabama coach Nick Saban enlisted help from all arms of the university to be involved in the virtual visits it put on for its prospects.
The visits must have been convincing: Alabama's 2021 class, finalized with two additions Wednesday, was the best in the nation and the best in the history of the 247Sports Composite.
“I think what everybody did is they adapted extremely well to the circumstance that we were in,” Saban said. “We turned in what would have been official visits and camps and all those things into virtual reality so to speak in terms of how we managed, how we developed relationships, the time we spent with the players that we recruited and the relationships that we were able to develop.
"We recruit as a team here so a lot of coaches did a great job, a lot of people in the university community chipped in and helped us with academic interviews and so forth even though they weren’t here.”
With the exception of the medium of communication — over a computer as opposed to in-person — Saban said all members of the recruiting process did what they would typically do on a recruiting visit, including the academic, medical and strength and conditioning staffs.
“We also included the families in virtual practice. We included them in virtual medical meetings, virtual strength and conditioning, academics, academic appointments,” Saban said. “Is it better in person? Yeah, I’d much rather have personal relationships and be able to have people visit us and show hospitality and they get a chance to meet more people, not just the person who are actually Zooming with them.
"But we had a lot of people contribute in trying to do that in a lot of ways, including our players in some cases.”
In several cases, the relationships they built were enough to secure recruitments in the closing days and weeks. It held a commitment from five-star running back Camar Wheaton despite heavy interest from Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M in the closing weeks, and won the race for four-star Terrion Arnold over Georgia and Florida on Wednesday.
In the December signing period, it stole four-star wide receiver JoJo Earle and edge defender Keanu Koht from LSU on signing day.
“We adapted well and I think that that is reflected in what kind of class we had,” Saban said.