Alabama rates as 2½-point underdog to Georgia in championship game

Alabama is a 2½-point underdog against Georgia in the national championship game.
Alabama beat Georgia 41-24 in the SEC Championship Game, but the Bulldogs hammered Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl semifinal game Friday night. Georgia led 34-3 until Michigan managed a late touchdown and two-point conversion.
Alabama beat Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl, which served as the other semifinal.
According to Vegasinsider.com, Alabama opened as a one-point favorite over Georgia and the over/under on combined points was 53½, but the money followed the Bulldogs after their dominating win in Miami.
Now, the over/under has dropped to 52, and Georgia is favored to win the game.