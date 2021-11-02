Alabama ranked No. 2 in initial College Football Playoff rankings; Auburn ranked No. 13

Alabama was ranked No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings of 2021, announced Tuesday.
Undefeated Georgia received the No. 1 ranking after clinching the SEC East with a victory over Florida last weekend. Michigan State is No. 3 and Oregon is No. 4.
Ohio State (No. 5) and Cincinnati (No. 6) are on the outside looking in.
Auburn was ranked No. 13.
The top four teams in the final rankings after conference championship games will advance to the playoff.
Alabama has wins over No. 16 Ole Miss and No. 17 Mississippi State, as ranked by the CFP selection committee. The Crimson Tide’s lone loss of the season came at Texas A&M, ranked No. 14 in the initial CFP rankings
The CFP semifinal games will be played on Friday, Dec. 31, in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
College Football Playoff rankings
1. Georgia (8-0)
2. Alabama (7-1)
3. Michigan State (8-0)
4. Oregon (7-1)
5. Ohio State (7-1)
6. Cincinnati (8-0)
7. Michigan (7-1)
8. Oklahoma (9-0)
9. Wake Forest (8-0)
10. Notre Dame (7-1)
11. Oklahoma State (7-1)
12. Baylor (7-1)
13. Auburn (6-2)
14. Texas A&M (6-2)
15. BYU (7-2)
16. Ole Miss (6-2)
17. Mississippi State (5-3)
18. Kentucky (6-2)
19. NC State (6-2)
20. Minnesota (6-2)
21. Wisconsin (5-3)
22. Iowa (6-2)
23. Fresno State (7-2)
24. San Diego State (7-1)
25. Pittsburgh (6-2)