Alabama, Oklahoma State set home-and-home series for 2028, 2029

Alabama and Oklahoma State have set a home-and-home football series for 2028 and 2029.
Alabama announced the series Tuesday. Also, the Tide's series with Notre Dame will be pushed to 2029 and 2030.
The first game against Oklahoma State will be at Stillwater, Okla., on Sept. 23, 2028, with Alabama hosting Sept. 15, 2029.
“This series with Oklahoma State continues to show our commitment to solidifying quality home-and-home matchups for our future football schedules,” Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne said in a news release. “We look forward to visiting Stillwater in 2028 and welcoming the Cowboys to Tuscaloosa the following year.”
Alabama and Oklahoma State have met only once in football. The Cowboys beat the Tide 34-31 in the 2006 Independence Bowl, which is Alabama's last game in which Nick Saban wasn't the head coach.
"We are very excited to add another excellent opponent to our future non-conference schedule with the addition of Oklahoma State,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in a release. “Greg Byrne and our administration have done a great job of scheduling outstanding football games that benefit both our program and our fans.”
The Alabama-Notre Dame series will begin in South Bend, Ind., on Sept. 1, 2029, and a Tide home game Sept. 14, 2030.
Future Home-and-Home Football Series
2022: at Texas (Sept. 10)
2023: Texas (Sept. 9), at USF (Sept. 16)
2024: South Florida (Sept. 7), at Wisconsin (Sept. 14)
2025: at Florida State (Aug. 30), Wisconsin (Sept. 13)
2026: at West Virginia (Sept. 5), USF (Sept. 12), Florida State (Sept. 19)
2027: West Virginia (Sept. 4), at Ohio State (Sept. 18)
2028: Ohio State (Sept. 9), at Oklahoma State (Sept. 23)
2029: at Notre Dame (Sept. 1) Oklahoma State (Sept. 15)
2030: at Georgia Tech (Aug. 31), Notre Dame (Sept. 14)
2031: Georgia Tech (Aug. 30)
2032: Arizona (Sept. 4), at Oklahoma (Sept. 11)
2033: at Arizona (Sept. 3), Oklahoma (Sept. 10)
2034: at Virginia Tech (Sept. 2)
2035: Virginia Tech (Sept. 1)