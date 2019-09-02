TUSCALOOSA — Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was the talk of the college football world — including in and around his old stomping grounds of Tuscaloosa — after leading the nation with a career-best 508 yards of total offense in his first game as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback on Sunday night.
“I’m happy for him. He did a great job both passing and running,” Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy said. “Six touchdowns, that’s unbelievable. But that’s what Jalen do, so I’m very happy for him.”
Hurts, a two-year starter for the Tide, joined the Sooners as a graduate transfer in January, and was awarded the starting job in August.
Working under Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley paid dividends Sunday night when the dual-threat senior threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-23 passing to go along with a career-high 176 rushing yards and three more scores on the ground in a 49-31 win against his hometown University of Houston.
Although he said he missed the Sunday night broadcast, Alabama head coach Nick Saban once again praised Hurts for his play in the game, as well as how he handled the transition from starter to backup last season.
“I didn’t see the game last night — we work on Sunday nights — but I hear he played extremely well and (did) an outstanding job, and that doesn’t surprise me in the least bit,” Saban said. “And we’re really happy for him, not only in the way he handled himself throughout this entire process (last season as the backup), but now that he’s having success as well.”
Hurts will forever have a place in the hearts and minds of Crimson Tide fans for how he dealt with the disappointment of losing his starting spot after taking Alabama to the national title game twice in his first two seasons, as well as his play in relief of an injured Tagovailoa in leading a fourth-quarter comeback against Georgia in last year’s SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
“I think that Jalen set a great example when he was here,” Saban said. “He was a good leader. He was a good performer. And I also think when things didn’t go his way he showed a lot of character as a person to continue to try to improve himself and do everything he could to help his team. And in this day and age you don’t often see that. But I think it was a really, really great example on his part and because he did it that way when he got an opportunity he was able to do extremely well, and actually won the SEC Championship Game for us.”
Dickerson adds ‘special’ energy in first game
Alabama’s big foray into the NCAA’s transfer portal this offseason didn’t make nearly the splash of other teams around the nation, but it’s already paying off for the Crimson Tide offensive line.
Former Florida State graduate transfer Landon Dickerson has seemingly found a home in Tuscaloosa after arriving in early August, even securing a coveted starting spot as the Crimson Tide’s first-team right guard this season.
“He’s a special guy,” junior right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. said of Dickerson. “He has a lot of energy for us. I like what he did.”
That energy allowed the 308-pound redshirt junior to also catch the attention of TV cameras during Saturday’s 42-3 win over Duke, especially when an animated Dickerson found himself embroiled in several on-field disputes with Blue Devils redshirt senior defensive lineman Edgar Cerenord.
“It was a good reaction from him,” Wills said. “It just caused more problems for the other guys.”
The clip of Dickerson smiling and waving at the in-stadium video feed of Cerenord leaving the field caught the attention of social media, and instantly made him a Crimson Tide fan favorite.
Of course, Alabama head coach Nick Saban doesn't appear to be a fan of such action, and made that opinion on his players engaging the opposing team during last Thursday’s radio show: “I tell the players, ‘If you want to talk (expletive) to the other team, join the (expletive) debate team.’”
Trash talk and expletives notwithstanding, Saban was more than pleased by Dickerson’s tenacity during the game.
“I thought he played with a lot of toughness, had a lot of effort out there, (and) did a good job for the most part,” Saban said of Dickerson. “(He was) one of the guys that we feel competed in the game like we like. … We certainly liked the competitive character that he played with. Like all players, I think there are things that ... at least we know where we’re at now and things we can work to improve on.”
Dale, Tagovailoa earn SEC weekly honors
Tua Tagovailoa's season-opening debut may not have set off the national Richter scale, but it did enough to move the needle closer to home.
Alabama's junior quarterback was named the Southeastern Conference's co-offensive player of the week after throwing for 336 yards on 26-of-31 passing and four touchdowns as part of a 42-point, 512-total yard effort offensively in Saturday's 42-3 win over Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic in Atlanta.
Tagovailoa combined for 351 yards of total offense in just three quarters of action, including connecting with junior receiver Jerry Jeudy a career-high 10 times for 137 yards receiving Saturday.
True freshman nose guard D.J. Dale was also acknowledged by the league as its co-defensive lineman of the year after racking up three total tackles, including a half-tackle for loss on the game's first play. Dale also anchored a strong effort by Alabama's rebuilt defensive line that limited Duke to 107 rushing yards on 32 carries and just 204 total yards for the game.
Dale and Tagovailoa were also among six players to earn distinction from Alabama’s coaching staff for their play against Duke, along with receiver Jerry Jeudy (10 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown) on offense, outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings (six tackles) and defensive back Xavier McKinney (team-leading eight tackles) on defense and Montgomery’s own Henry Ruggs III (one 22-yard kick return) on special teams.