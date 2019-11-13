TUSCALOOSA — The ongoing status of Tua Tagovailoa’s still-recovering right ankle remains a “day-to-day” situation even after returning to action in last Saturday’s loss to LSU.
Tagovailoa, who was visibly limping late in the 46-41 defeat despite throwing for 418 yards and four touchdowns, has been severely limited through the first three days of practice this week in preparation for Saturday’s game at Mississippi State.
“He’s got soreness in his ankle from playing in the game, (and) just like a lot of players this time of year, you’ve got to manage the practice,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday morning on the SEC coaches teleconference. “You’ve got to manage the reps. Just like last week, it’ll probably be a game-time decision as to whether he can or can’t play.
“I don’t even know for sure if he’ll be able to practice fully (Wednesday). We expect him to be able to do some things, but we’ll just have to wait and see. It’s just kind of day-to-day.”
For the second straight day, Tagovailoa was spotted wearing sneakers and not cleats during a brief media viewing period Wednesday afternoon. The junior was able to do some throwing during a positional period, though he didn’t move around much and was clearly more limited than the other quarterbacks in the drill.
That said, Saban sounded encouraged by his progress in his post-practice press conference Wednesday evening.
“Tua made a lot of progress today, the first time that some of the soreness has gone out, ... but he still didn’t do a whole lot in practice today,” Saban said later. “We’ll see where he’s at (Thursday) and kind of go from there. ... Hopefully he’ll be able to do something tomorrow.”
Reichard remains out
Alabama freshman kicker Will Reichard (hip) still hasn’t been cleared to return to the practice field three weeks after re-injuring a lingering hip flexor injury suffered against Southern Miss two months ago.
“He’s made progress but he’s still not out on the field and we don’t anticipate him being able to contribute in this game,” Saban said of Reichard on Wednesday evening. “Hopefully we’ll get him back sooner than later.”
Reichard missed the Ole Miss and Texas A&M games with the original hip flexor injury but returned in a limited capacity as a punter against Tennessee before re-aggravating it, and hasn’t practiced much in the last four weeks.