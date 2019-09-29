TUSCALOOSA – There’s been a shift atop the nation’s Top 25 college football teams, and it didn’t even require a loss to take place.
Following another convincing victory Saturday, Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) leapfrogged preseason No. 1 Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) in both the Associated Press and coaches Top 25 polls released Sunday, one day after the defending national champion Tigers barely escaped with a 21-20 win at unranked North Carolina (2-3, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide, which has been the nation’s consensus No. 2 team since the preseason after losing to Clemson 44-16 in last season’s national title game, continues to be carried by a record-setting offense that racked up 573 total yards in Saturday’s 59-31 win over Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
This is the 119th time Alabama has stood atop the AP rankings, which is an all-time record. It's the 88th time Alabama is No. 1 under Saban. The Tide has been No. 1 at some point in each of the past 12 years in the AP poll, which is a record.
Auburn remained seventh in both polls ahead of its Saturday game at Florida, which fell from ninth to 10th in the AP rankings. The coaches have the Gators at No. 8.
Alabama received 29 first-place votes in both national polls, with five teams earning first-place consideration in the latest AP poll. Clemson had just 18 in the latest AP poll, followed by four first-place votes by idle No. 3 Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) and seven for new consensus No. 4 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), which overtook idle No. 5 LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC). No. 7 Auburn (5-0, 2-0 SEC) also received three first-place votes.
In the coaches poll, Clemson had 30 first-place votes, one more than Alabama. Third-place Georgia got one vote for No. 1, and No. 5 Ohio State picked up four.
Associated Press poll
1, Alabama (29), 5-0
2, Clemson (18), 5-0
3, Georgia (4), 4-0
4, Ohio State (7), 5-0
5, LSU, 4-0
6, Oklahoma, 4-0
7, Auburn, 5-0
8, Wisconsin, 4-0
9, Notre Dame, 3-1
10, Florida, 5-0
11, Texas, 3-1
12, Penn State, 4-0
13, Oregon, 3-1
14, Iowa, 4-0
15, Washington, 4-1
16, Boise State, 4-0
17, Utah, 4-1
18, Central Florida, 4-1
19, Michigan, 3-1
20, Arizona State, 4-1
21, Oklahoma State, 4-1
22, Wake Forest, 5-0
23, Virginia, 4-1
24, SMU, 5-0
25, Texas A&M, 3-2
25, Michigan State, 4-1
Coaches poll
1, Alabama (29), 5-0
2, Clemson (30), 5-0
3, Georgia (1), 4-0
4, Oklahoma, 4-0
5, Ohio State (4), 5-0
6, LSU, 4-0
7, Auburn, 5-0
8, Florida, 5-0
9, Wisconsin, 4-0
10, Notre Dame, 3-1
11, Penn State, 4-0
12, Texas, 3-1
13, Oregon, 3-1
14, Iowa, 4-0
15, Boise State, 4-0
16, Washington, 4-1
17, Utah, 4-1
18, Michigan, 3-1
19, Central Florida, 4-1
20, Wake Forest, 5-0
21, Texas A&M, 3-2
22, Virginia, 4-1
23, Memphis, 4-0
23, Michigan State, 4-1
25, Oklahoma State, 4-1