TUSCALOOSA — Mack Wilson entered Alabama's pro day Tuesday looking to hit certain bench marks, including running a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.
Of course, those figures proved a little too lofty for the athletically-gifted Wilson, who has battled nagging injuries since attending the NFL combine last month in Indianapolis.
“I wanted to hit 4.5 or a high 4.4, that was a goal I set for myself,” Wilson said after pro day. “I’m happy running a 4.6 or whatever time it was. I’m blessed to be in this position, and at the end of the day, a coach from (an NFL) team is going to want a guy with great character, great work ethic and my film is my resume.”
According to some reports, Wilson ran a 4.7-second 40 in his first attempt before bettering it with a 4.65 effort in his second try, per Senior Bowl executive and former NFL scout Jim Nagy. Wilson also posted a 33-inch vertical jump and went 10-foot-1 in the broad jump, both slight improvements on what he did at the NFL combine last month in Indianapolis.
And while not what he or his trainers were hoping for, Wilson walked out of the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility with his head held high, content with his performance Tuesday.
Whether it was enough to warrant a first-round draft pick in next month’s NFL draft is uncertain, though even Wilson said he’s got work to do to cement that type of status.
“I still feel like there’s a lot of room for improvement,” Wilson said. “I didn’t have the perfect pro day, I didn’t accomplish everything that I wanted to accomplish, but like I told my parents and my trainers, as long as I’m happy, I want y’all to be happy.
“After I ran my 40 and I saw what I ran, I was happy. I wasn’t mad at myself, I wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I’m going to finish these drills strong and go about my day.’ I’m just going to continue to work, and I’ve got workouts coming up in April hopefully with different teams and I’m just going to continue to showcase to them that I have the athletic ability, I’ve got all the tools that I need to be to be a Mike linebacker at the next level.”
Wilson was among 18 former Crimson Tide players participating in Tuesday’s Alabama pro day — including defensive linemen Isaiah Buggs, Johnny Dwight; offensive linemen Josh Casher, Lester Cotton Sr., Ross Pierschbacher, and Jonah Williams; running backs Ronnie Clark, Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs; linebackers Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley and Wilson; tight ends Hale Hentges and Irv Smith Jr.; defensive backs D.J. Lewis and Saivion Smith; kicker Austin Jones and receiver Derek Kief.
Meanwhile, former Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, both of whom are potential first-round draft picks next month, elected to sit out all pro day activities while recovering from recent surgeries. Thompson underwent wrist surgery a week before the NFL combine last month, while Williams waited until after the combine to get his right pinkie surgically repaired, and thus stood on his impressive numbers in Indianapolis.
“I feel good about what I did at the combine. I feel like it translated from what I did on the field this year, but I couldn’t really do anything here because I had a finger procedure after I messed up my finger in November,” Williams said. “I broke it against Auburn and I played through the (rest of the) season with it and messed up some ligaments inside of it.”
Miller, who has been training while also recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of January’s national championship game, made sure to take advantage of the potential one-on-one experience of working with NFL personnel and position coaches during both linebacker and defensive line drills.
“I think linebacker drills are important because they want to see how you open your hips, how fluid you are,” Miller said, “but I think being able to finally show them my pass rush (ability) really paid off, because that’s what I specialize in, so I think that (NFL personnel) were really impressed with that.”
The position-specific drills were also of the utmost importance for Wilson, who is eager to prove himself as the draft class’ No. 1 inside linebacker, or at least its most versatile.
“That was important. That’s something I’ve told every team I’ve met with, that I feel like I’m the most versatile linebacker in this draft,” Wilson said. “I can flip my hips, I can cover, I can do whatever. And I wanted to be able to show those guys that when I did my position drills.”