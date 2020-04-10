Alabama lands commitment from Yale grad transfer

TUSCALOOSA — Since the basketball season ended, Alabama second-year coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide staff have been on a recruiting tear — one that seems to have hit its crescendo Friday.
With signing day just five days away, Yale graduate transfer Jordan Bruner became the fifth player to pledge to what Oats is creating at Alabama. Bruner committed to the Tide on Friday — the fourth commitment in the last 15 days — with a video posted to his Instagram account. Bruner chose Alabama over Baylor and Maryland.
“I’m wired to prove people wrong,” Bruner told family friend Tyler DeLuca, who has broken most of the news surrounding Bruner’s recruitment. “A lot of people think Alabama is the worst team out of the 3, but I believe in myself, my new teammates and Coach Oats’ vision. We’re going to be one of the best teams in the country.”
Bruner is a 6-foot-9 small forward from South Carolina. He averaged 10.9 points and 9.2 rebounds last season as a first-team All-Ivy League player. He joins an Alabama recruiting class that includes four-star guard Josh Primo of Canada, top-rated junior college guard Keon Ellis of Florida SouthWestern State, and three-star small forward Darius Miles of IMG Academy. The fifth member of the Tide’s 2020 class is four-star power forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton, who signed with the Crimson Tide in November.
Miles, a 6-7 stretch wing from Washington, D.C., committed Tuesday, while Ellis, a 6-6 combo guard from South Florida, pledged Sunday. Primo, another long guard who made his mark playing for Team Canada last offseason, committed March 27 to start three-week run for Alabama.
During a conference call with reporters last month, Oats hinted that the team would be active on the recruiting circuit this offseason following a difficult and inconsistent first season (16-15, 8-10 SEC) at the helm.
“I think (the roster is) going to look significantly different,” Oats said. “We’ve got to do a better job of getting our roster to look a lot more like we want it to look like, with more big guards, more guys that are skilled, with some size on the perimeter that can play. … I’m not happy with where we are. They didn’t bring us in here to go 16-15, we had that discussion with some players after the year.”
The Crimson Tide entered the offseason with just one roster spot to fill with graduate guard James “Beetle” Bolden as the only senior last season. That increased to two when redshirt freshman forward Raymond Hawkins entered the transfer portal March 13. Two weeks later, two became five when three starters — sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. and junior wings Herbert Jones and John Petty Jr. — formally announced their intentions to enter the NBA draft with the option to return depending on what sort of feedback they receive.
If all three NBA Draft hopefuls return — which isn’t likely with Lewis widely projected to be a first-round pick — it would create a roster logjam that would require some difficult conversations with other players. Even so, Oats hasn’t been deterred in his mission to reload with players that fit his up-tempo system.
“We want more guys that can pass, dribble and shoot all over the floor. We want more bigs that can shoot — pass, dribble and shoot, to be honest with you,” Oats said. “So, we’re looking at every possible angle there is. We’re talking to high school kids that we’ve been tracking for a while. We’re talking to JUCO guys that we’ve been tracking for a while. We’re talking to transfers that have just become available here in the last week or two. We’re looking at all of it.”