Alabama football: With Harris, Neal out, Owens, Moody show they can play, too

Chris Owens and Jaylen Moody had tricky jobs in Alabama’s regular-season finale. Owens had a portion of the week’s practice to reacclimate to an old position, while Moody had to jump into a familiar one, but do so in an instant and away from home.
Both did so well enough to play a role in the Crimson Tide finishing the regular season unbeaten in 10 games
Owens filled in at right tackle for Evan Neal while Moody replaced injured inside linebacker Christian Harris in the first possession of the game. Owens was part of an offensive line paving the way for six rushing touchdowns while Moody tied for the team lead in tackles as Alabama beat Arkansas 52-3.
“We got started a little slow in the game, but as the game went on we got better and better on defense and controlled the tempo on offense,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said.
This wasn’t a game for wowing Heisman voters or impressing pollsters. This was about getting in and out — and back home safely to prep for sixth-ranked Florida next week in Atlanta.
Before Saturday, Owens’ primary value was being the piece that allowed Alabama to use its most versatile offensive linemen wherever needed. Since center Landon Dickerson can play any of the interior positions, whenever a substitute is needed, Owens could slide into center and let Dickerson move to the position of need.
In this instance, it was Owens’ own versatility that helped Alabama. He started his career as a tackle and played some as a tight end in special packages last season, making him a good fit to fill in at right tackle with Neal out.
No reason was given for Neal’s absence, be it injury, COVID-19 test or contact tracing.
Alabama traveled to Arkansas as a 32-point favorite and took a 35-point lead at halftime, coasting to a 52-3 win over the Razorbacks.
“He did everything we asked him to do this week,” Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. said. “He prepared hard with Evan Neal being out this week, he stepped up and did everything he needed to do to keep our offensive line as dominant as it was tonight.”
Moody’s move up Alabama's depth chart from third-stringer was justified Saturday, when he was picked to fill in for Harris after a shoulder injury. Moody filled in capably, finishing tied for the team lead with seven tackles, matching his total for the season before the game. Arkansas fumbled four times, and Moody was the only one to force one and recover one.
Moody’s forced fumble came on the final carry of the game for backup quarterback K.J. Jefferson, a rushing threat that Alabama held to 11 yards on six carries.
In doing so, Moody was emblematic of the defense as a whole, which has dealt with absences earlier in the season including an injury to defensive lineman LaBryan Ray and a targeting ejection on safety Daniel Wright.
"I’m so proud of him. That’s the way we need guys to step up, and I think he did a very good job of that,” Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said. “Next man up, we can’t worry about that.”