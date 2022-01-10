Alabama football: What Tide, Bulldogs should keep, what they should discard in Monday rematch

INDIANAPOLIS — When two college football teams face each other for a rare second time in one season, they each have the challenging decision of how much to keep and how much to change from the previous matchup.
Georgia lost 41-24 to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4, so the Bulldogs have more to change than the Crimson Tide. Still, Alabama (13-1) will want to be creative in its game plan based on the first game so it can improve and throw wrinkles at Georgia (13-1).
The rematch will be played at 7 p.m. on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff championship.
Here's a look at one thing each team should change and replicate.
1. Georgia should keep attacking seam route
Being able to see that Brock Bowers gave Alabama problems isn't difficult. He caught 10 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown, after all.
He wasn't the only tight end to make contributions for the Bulldogs, though. John FitzPatrick and Darnell Washington each caught a pass and in a similar fashion: the seam route.
Late in the first quarter, Fitzpatrick ran up the seam to catch a 22-yard pass. He found a soft spot in the zone, in the middle of a triangle between linebackers Henry To'o To'o and Christian Harris and safety DeMarcco Hellams.
Later on that same drive, Washington also caught a 5-yard touchdown pass along the seam as he jumped over To'o To'o. It's hard to fault To'o To'o, though. Washington is listed at 6-foot-7 to 6-2 To'o To'o. Still, it worked for Georgia.
With Alabama being susceptible to the seam pass to tight ends, Georgia would be wise to go back to it.
Alabama should dial up another couple safety blitzes
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett seemed to sometimes lose track of the safety when one blitzed.
It's not a blitz that defensive coordinator Pete Golding can call all the time. However, it can be effective when called at the right time. Bennett didn't handle the challenging blitz all that well.
For example, on fourth-and-nine at the end of the third quarter, Golding dialed up a double safety blitz when the Bulldogs had the ball at the Alabama 19.
Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams ran after Bennett. He had to chuck up a pass that was not close to either receiver in the area, resulting in a turnover on downs.
2. Georgia needs to rush more than four
The Bulldogs often only brought four after quarterback Bryce Young, and he picked them apart. He had time to settle and step into his throws.
His touchdown to John Metchie III in the first half is one that stands out. On second-and-nine with 9:47 left before halftime, Young had enough time to sit back, point to where he wanted Metchie to go and then throw a touchdown in the back of the end zone.
There was no pressure from Georgia's four-man rush. Young had a perfect semicircle of blockers around him as he directed Metchie.
Young once again had a perfect semicircle pocket with ample time to step into his throw early in the third quarter. He waited and launched a pass to Jameson Williams speeding down the field for the 55-yard touchdown.
Once again, Georgia only rushed four.
In a perfect world for a defensive coordinator, it will take only four defenders to pressure the quarterback because that leaves plenty of defenders to cover. That worked for Georgia much of the season, but Alabama's offense line often neutralized the four-man rush.
Georgia has to think of more creative ways to get the front four involved, or it has to start bringing the heat. Sure, that leaves the Bulldogs more susceptible on the back end, but the frequent four-man rush didn't work against Alabama last time.
More than four has proven it can be effective, though.
For example, Georgia brought five defenders after Young on a third-and-10 situation late in the third quarter. He had to back up and throw off his back foot and couldn't complete the pass.
Young is one of the most slippery quarterbacks when defenses bring a rush, but that doesn't mean Georgia shouldn't try to blitz.
That might be the best, and perhaps only, option if it wants to slow Alabama's offense.
3. Alabama could audible more to runs when linebackers back up
The advantage to Young having scorched Georgia's defense in the first matchup is that the Bulldogs will be scared of how he could hurt them again either with his arm or with his ability to escape and run, if he chooses.
That could lead the Bulldogs to drop their inside linebackers farther back, either to defend the pass or spy in case Young decides to run.
Either way, that gives more room for Alabama to run. If the Crimson Tide sees the Georgia linebackers back up ahead of the snap, it might want to check to more run plays. The Bulldogs rank third among FBS teams in rushing defense, and when it's a running down or a play that looks like it could be a run, colossal defensive tackle Jordan Davis will likely be on the field. The less Alabama shows run, the better a running play will probably work. So Alabama must be creative and strategic how and when it runs.
In the SEC Championship Game, Alabama sometimes had more success running the ball when the linebackers dropped to five yards instead of two yards off the ball before the snap.
For example, two Bulldog linebackers stood about five yards back on a first-and-10 play with 7:12 left in the second quarter. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. ended up scampering for 15 yards on the play.
It's not an absolute that Alabama can run more easily when Georgia linebackers back up, but it's worth it for the Crimson Tide to look at audibling at the line to a run if it notices Georgia's linebackers have significant depth before the snap.