 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alabama football: Turner ready to replace Will Anderson as the SEC's best defender

Dallas Turner

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner was one of three players to represent the Crimson Tide at the 2023 SEC Media Days.

 Tyler Waldrep | Anniston Star

NASHVILLE — SEC Media Days has a reputation for producing long-winded opening statements.

When Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner got to speak, he kept it short and sweet when asked if he was the conference’s best defensive player.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep