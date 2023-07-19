Alabama football: Turner ready to replace Will Anderson as the SEC's best defender

NASHVILLE — SEC Media Days has a reputation for producing long-winded opening statements.
When Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner got to speak, he kept it short and sweet when asked if he was the conference’s best defensive player.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
NASHVILLE — SEC Media Days has a reputation for producing long-winded opening statements.
When Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner got to speak, he kept it short and sweet when asked if he was the conference’s best defensive player.
“I feel like that, yes, sir,” Turner responded.
Turner was similarly short-winded when asked why he believed that.
“Just my motor,” Turner said. “My ability to pass rush and be versatile and play multiple positions.”
This is far from new ground for the Crimson Tide.
SEC coaches named former Alabama linebacker Will Anderson the SEC Defensive Player of the Year following the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The year before that, former Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II won the award.
Last year, Anderson paced the Crimson Tide in both sacks (10), tackles for loss (17) and quarterback hurries (12).
Turner finished second in sacks (four) and hurries (nine) while finishing third in tackles for loss with eight. Of course, his critics will likely be quick to point out that nobody benefited more from the havoc that Anderson caused than Turner.
“He prepared me for this moment,” Turner said.
When asked how he’s improved since last year, Turner said the added experience has given him a better feel for the game. He feels more prepared to anticipate opponents this fall.
“I think what makes Dallas special is he has a size, 6-3, being able to move like that at that weight speed-to-power,” Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham said. “On top of which, he is athletic and can move, and he has a bag of a whole bunch of pass rushes.”
Latham said he thought Turner and Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry were among the best defenders in the SEC.
When asked the same thing, McKinstry didn’t bother qualifying his answer by including his own name or anyone else’s. In his mind, Turner is the best, period.
“Dallas has a drive, a motor that most people don’t have,” McKinstry said. “He don’t quit, and me as a corner, I know pass rush is very important to my position because if we don’t get a rush, it is going to be very hard on me, so that is why I say I love Dallas the most.”
Few defensive players in the nation will see the spotlight that will shine on Turner this fall when he sets out to prove he can continue to dominate opponents without playing off of Anderson.
“He just passed on everything he needed to pass on to me,” Turner said. “So everything that he did and the path he paved, I’m just going to follow it.”
Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.