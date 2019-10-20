TUSCALOOSA — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent "a successful tight-rope procedure" on his right ankle Sunday after suffering a high ankle sprain in the first half of Saturday's 35-13 win over Tennessee.
"Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain last night against Tennessee. Our physicians performed a successful tight-rope procedure on his right ankle this morning," Alabama coach Nick Saban announced in a statement Sunday. "This is the same injury, but the opposite ankle that Tua injured last season. Tua will miss next week’s game against Arkansas, but we expect a full and speedy recovery.”
It's the same procedure Tagovailoa went through last December after suffering a similar injury to his left ankle during the SEC Championship Game against Georgia. Tagovailoa spent the next three weeks rehabilitating, including during a three-day trip to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. He didn't miss a game as he was cleared to play against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal Dec. 29.
Tagovailoa threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns on 24-of-27 passing in a 45-34 win over the Sooners, but struggled a week later in a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the national championship game.
Tagovailoa will miss next week's game against Arkansas (2-5, 0-4 SEC), according to Saban. After that, Alabama has a bye week, then will face LSU on Nov. 9.