Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 32F. Winds SW at less than 5 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 32F. Winds SW at less than 5 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.