Alabama football: Tide, Boston College to play in 2031, 2034

Alabama has scheduled another intersectional football home-and-home series.
The Crimson Tide announced Wednesday that it has agreed with Boston College to play in 2031 and 2034.
They have not played since a two-game series in 1983 and 1984, with Boston College winning both matchups.
The first game will take place in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Sept. 13, 2031, with Boston College coming to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 16, 2034.
“Our future schedules continue to fill out nicely with quality home-and-home series, many of which present us with opportunities to play opponents and go places we haven’t been to in a while or ever,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said. “The 2031 matchup in Chestnut Hill will be a great trip for our team and our fans, and we look forward to hosting the Eagles here in Tuscaloosa in 2034.”
With the addition of Boston College, Alabama has added 12 home-and-home series to future schedules recently, including: Texas (2022 and 2023), Wisconsin (2024 and 2025), Florida State (2025 and 2026), West Virginia (2026 and 2027), Ohio State (2027 and 2028), Oklahoma State (2028 and 2029), Notre Dame (2029 and 2030), Georgia Tech (2030 and 2031), Oklahoma (2032 and 2033), Arizona (2032 and 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 and 2035). The Crimson Tide also has a two-for-one home-and-home series with South Florida (2023, 2024 and 2026).
"The numerous home-and-home matchups that have been scheduled in recent years are going to make for some great football games for our program and our fan base," Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said. "We are excited to add a trip to Chestnut Hill for the 2031 season and look forward to the challenge that awaits us with the Boston College series."
2022: at Texas (Sept. 10)
2023: Texas (Sept. 9), at USF (Sept. 16)
2024: South Florida (Sept. 7), at Wisconsin (Sept. 14)
2025: at Florida State (Aug. 30), Wisconsin (Sept. 13)
2026: at West Virginia (Sept. 5), USF (Sept. 12), Florida State (Sept. 19)
2027: West Virginia (Sept. 4), at Ohio State (Sept. 18)
2028: Ohio State (Sept. 9), at Oklahoma State (Sept. 23)
2029: at Notre Dame (Sept. 1) Oklahoma State (Sept. 15)
2030: at Georgia Tech (Aug. 31), Notre Dame (Sept. 14)
2031: Georgia Tech (Aug. 30), at Boston College (Sept. 13)
2032: Arizona (Sept. 4), at Oklahoma (Sept. 11)
2033: at Arizona (Sept. 3), Oklahoma (Sept. 10)
2034: at Virginia Tech (Sept. 2), Boston College (Sept. 16)
2035: Virginia Tech (Sept. 1)