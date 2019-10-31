TUSCALOOSA — Alabama continued its quest to load up on prominent Power Five opponents in future schedules Thursday when it announced two new home-and-home series with Florida State in 2025-2026 and Virginia Tech in 2034-35.
The Crimson Tide will kick off its 2025 campaign with a season-opener at Tallahassee, Fla., on Aug. 30, 2025, with the Seminoles making the return trip to Tuscaloosa a year later Sept. 19, 2026. Nearly a decade later, Alabama will travel to Blacksburg, Va., to open the 2034 regular season against the Hokies on Sept. 2, 2034, with the return trip coming a year later Sept. 1, 2035 in Tuscaloosa.
The home-and-home with FSU would give Alabama two Power Five non-conference opponents in both 2025 and 2026, with the road game in Tallahassee pairing with a home game against Wisconsin on Sept. 13, 2025, and the 2026 home game against the Seminoles coming in Week 3 of that season after a season-opening road game at West Virginia and a home opener against South Florida on Sept. 12, 2026.
“The addition of Florida State to the 2025 and 2026 schedules gives us our second non-conference Power Five matchups of those seasons as we also play Wisconsin at home in 2025 and West Virginia on the road in 2026,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne was quoted as saying in a news release. “We’ve been working diligently at building future schedules that provide our team and our fans a lot of excitement and opportunity, and we are pleased to add the Seminoles to that mix.”
Alabama's home-and-home series with Florida State will be the sixth and seventh all-time meetings between the two prominent Power Five programs separated by a little more than 300 miles. In their last meeting, the Crimson Tide won 24-7 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta to begin the 2017 season.
“Our administration has worked extremely hard to upgrade our non-conference schedule in the coming years and the addition of Florida State in 2025 and 2026 is another great example,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “This gives us two non-conference games against high-caliber Power Five competition in those seasons, which is good for both our program and our fans. We have played a couple of great neutral site games with the Seminoles over the years and this home-and-home series should be no different.”
Alabama has not formally announced the Virginia Tech series, but the Hokies appeared among a list of future home-and-home non-conference series at the bottom of Thursday morning's news release and Virginia Tech later announced the series as part of a larger schedule release on their team website.
The Crimson Tide has won 12 of the previous 13 all-time games against the Hokies, including the last two straight in the 2009 and 2013 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classics, 34-24 and 35-10, respectively. Virginia Tech's lone win in the series came in a 38-7 victory in the 1998 Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn.
With the addition of FSU and Virginia Tech, Alabama has added seven home-and-home series to future schedules in recent years, including: Texas (2022-2023), Wisconsin (2024-2025), Florida State (2025-2026), West Virginia (2026-2027), Notre Dame (2028-2029), Oklahoma (2032-2033) and Virginia Tech (2034-2035).
