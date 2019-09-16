TUSCALOOSA — Alabama's defense received another bite from the injury bug as junior defensive end LaBryan Ray is expected to be out an "undetermined" amount of time after re-aggravating a lingering foot injury.
"LaBryan Ray is probably out for sure for this game," Tide head coach Nick Saban said Monday, referring to Saturday's home game against Southern Mississippi. "We're doing some further testing to see what the situation is with his foot, but it's undetermined right now as to how long he may be out."
Ray is tied for eighth on the team with nine total tackles, including 1½ tackles for loss, and was considered one of Alabama's best pass rushers coming into the season.
With Ray out, the Crimson Tide defense is expected to turn to freshman end Justin Eboigbe as the starting end opposite senior Raekwon Davis.
"He's a very young guy, but I think he holds the standard for what the D-line has to do, and I feel like he's one of the young guys that's stepped up and ready to show the world that he can play big-boy ball," Davis said of Eboigbe. "He's got a fast get-off, he's a twitchy guy, he likes to locate the ball fast. He's very fun to watch."
If Eboigbe starts Saturday against Southern Mississippi, Alabama's starting front seven would feature four true freshmen, along with nose guard D.J. Dale, Mike linebacker Shane Lee and Will linebacker Christian Harris.
“We do have a lot of young guys playing in the front seven, but the challenge for us as coaches is to try to teach those guys. And I think if those guys can get really comfortable with the basics and the basic fundamentals, then (When it comes to) their ability to adapt in a game or when different things come up, they’re going to be able to adjust,” Saban said. “But you really can’t coach experience into players. You can just try to teach them how to do things, and as they get more repetitions, hopefully, they’re going to improve and develop confidence and that’s our goal with each and every one of those guys.”
If Ray misses a significant amount of time, he'd be the third major defensive loss since the beginning of August following season-ending knee injuries to middle linebackers Dylan Moses and Josh McMillon.
While Harris has started the season’s first three games at Will linebacker, Saban made it clear there is “no plan” to change anything right now, a shaky performance in Saturday’s 47-23 win over South Carolina has opened the door for sophomore Ale Kaho to have an opportunity this week.
“We’ll see how guys work out in practice, and if they do well, we’ll play the guy that we think that can do the best job in the game,” Saban said Monday.
Kaho replaced Harris midway through the game Saturday after some obvious confusion on Harris’ part allowed the Gamecocks to take advantage. Kaho and Harris both had four tackles apiece in the game, including one tackle for loss by Kaho.