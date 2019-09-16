TUSCALOOSA — Alabama had to punt only once in Saturday’s 47-23 win at South Carolina, but it left a lot to be desired.
Sophomore punter Skyler DeLong’s lone attempt Saturday went for just 14 yards and gave the Gamecocks their best starting field position of the game at the Alabama 30.
The Crimson Tide defense did its part with a second-down sack for freshman nose guard D.J. Dale and a third-down quarterback hurry by Raekwon Davis to force a field goal try. South Carolina kicker Parker White ended up running in for a touchdown on a fake that was ultimately negated due to a holding penalty, resulting in another punt back to Alabama.
Still, the punting situation has been less than ideal this season with DeLong averaging just 34.2 yards on four tries this season, while freshman kicker/punter Will Reichard has only been slightly better averaging 39.7 yards per punt on three tries, all of which came in the season opener.
“The thing about both guys is they’re very capable and they do a really good job of punting in the game,” Saban said. “We don’t have anybody else to punt besides one of those two guys or we could go for it on every fourth down — that’s our options. So, one of those two guys have to punt, or we go for it on fourth down every time. So, how do we approach it differently?”
Ultimately, it’s about getting more consistency from either DeLong or Reichard, even if it requires some alterations to their personal punting style.
“We’ve got to get those guys to execute, and they’re capable of executing. And they’ve done a really good job of doing it in practice,” Saban said. “We just have not seen it in the game. How you drop the ball is very important to how you punt, and almost every punt we’ve had in a game so far, the guy drops the ball inside, so you’re going to kick the ball low, aight, and not with good placement. So, it’s something that we definitely need to improve on. That would be on the list of things that we need to improve.”