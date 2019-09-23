TUSCALOOSA -- For what probably feels like the first time all season, Nick Saban is hopeful about the injury status of several starters who missed time Saturday against Southern Mississippi.
Redshirt junior outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) and freshman nose guard D.J. Dale (knee) will sit out Monday’s practice but could be available to return either Tuesday or Wednesday of this week, Saban said, adding he’s “hopeful that they’ll be ready to play” against Ole Miss this coming Saturday.
Lewis sat out Saturday’s game after undergoing a minor procedure to help heal a hyperextended knee suffered a week before at South Carolina, while Dale missed the entire second half Saturday after experiencing a patella tendon strain just before halftime.
Meanwhile, freshman kicker Will Reichard remains “more day-to-day and a little more questionable” to play Saturday after suffering a pulled hip flexor when he struck the tee on a 29-yard kickoff last in the first quarter against Southern Mississippi.
“I think he may be a little more day-to-day and a little more questionable than the other guys,” Saban said of Reichard. “But I don’t think this is something, as a kicker, that you can kind of push the guy along and have something that’s going to aggravate him for the rest of the season, so we need to get it right now.”