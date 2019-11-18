TUSCALOOSA — Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday he was still hurting for injured Tua Tagovailoa two days after the quarterback suffered a season-ending hip injury against Mississippi State.
That doesn’t mean he would change anything about his decision to play his first-string quarterback, even after spending much of the last month with a still-recovering right ankle.
“No, not at all,” Saban said. “I think as coaches, the guy was healthy. He didn’t have a problem with his ankle, certainly didn’t look like he had a problem with his ankle, which would have been the only reason not to play him in the game. It’s an SEC game. Typically, you play the best players on your team at every position, so why wouldn’t we play him?”
Tagovailoa certainly effective when he was in the game, completing his first nine consecutive passes before finishing 14-of-18 for 256 yards and two touchdowns while leading five straight touchdown drives to open Saturday’s 38-7 win. Backup quarterback Mac Jones, who will take over as the starting quarterback in Tagovailoa’s absence, finished 7-of-11 for 94 yards but Alabama’s offense managed just 182 total yards and three points in the second half.
“So, I’m not second-guessing the fact that we played him. What if we wouldn’t have played him and not won the game? I mean, how can you assume that you would win a game by not playing your best players?” Saban said. “I’ve never, ever done that and don’t intend to do it in the future, because that’s the only way you can be fair to players and that’s the only way that you can be fair to the team.
"And Tua absolutely wanted to play in the game, did everything he could to play in the game, to get ready to play in the game, and he’s our No. 1 quarterback. … I don’t really know. I don’t know how else to do it.”