TUSCALOOSA — Henry Ruggs III hauled in the lateral from Tua Tagovailoa 5 yards behind the line of scrimmage and saw nothing but green ahead of him.
Eight and a half seconds later, Alabama’s junior speedster was in the end zone celebrating a touchdown with his teammates. He sprinted 75 yards untouched down the home sideline for the touchdown on the game’s first offensive play Saturday.
That score was just the first of two on the afternoon for Ruggs, as the Montgomery native finished with a team-high 160 all-purpose yards as the second-ranked Crimson Tide rolled to a 62-10 rout of New Mexico State in Alabama’s home opener Saturday from Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Ruggs also caught a 10-yard touchdown pass as the second of back-to-back receptions to cap a seven-play, 72-yard scoring drive less than five minutes into the second quarter to give the Tide a 28-0 lead with 10:08 left before halftime.
Of course, Ruggs was just part of Alabama’s offensive explosion Saturday, as fellow junior receiver Jerry Jeudy once again led the way through the air with eight receptions for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Tagovailoa combined for 260 total yards, throwing for 227 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-24 passing in the game and rushing for a 25-yard touchdown before heading to the bench with 6 minutes left in the third quarter.
Jeudy’s three scores gave him 20 receiving touchdowns for his career, moving him past fellow South Florida product and friend Calvin Ridley (19) on Alabama’s all-time total, but still well behind Amari Cooper’s school-record 31 receiving scores. Ruggs’ one receiving score moved him into a tie with Crimson Tide legend Dennis Homan with 18 career touchdowns.
Partly thanks to Ruggs’ massive 75-yard opening salvo, it was a much more well-rounded offensive effort Saturday as the Crimson Tide rolled up 318 rushing yards on 32 carries (9.9-yard average) to go along with 285 passing yards in the lopsided effort.
Meanwhile, New Mexico State managed 262 total yards, much of it coming on a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive for the Aggies’ lone touchdown with 5:59 left in the third quarter.