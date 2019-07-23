TUSCALOOSA — Every August there’s at least one or two Alabama players who prove they belong on the first team.
It’s one of the reasons Tide coach Nick Saban is quick to remind all who dare ask about starters during preseason camp that there is no set depth chart yet, only a rep chart.
One key example is now-former Crimson Tide nose guard Quinnen Williams, who went from a little-used reserve in 2017 to unanimous All-American last season and eventual No. 3 pick in April’s NFL Draft.
But, who might be this year’s next Quinnen Williams?
Well, Saban may have given a bit of a hint during the Alabama’s appearance at SEC Media Days last Wednesday in Hoover. When asked, he said good things about a pair of key backups last season who very well could open the 2019 campaign with the first-team defense.
LaBryan Ray and Josh Jobe were two of Alabama’s most prominent non-starters last season, regularly rotating in off the bench whenever a starter at his respective position needed a breather or an injury occurred.
Ray, a sophomore in 2018, was essentially the Tide’s third defensive end, appearing in all 15 games last season with one start, when he tallied a career-high five tackles including one for a loss against Tennessee. Ray was Alabama’s first-team defensive end opposite senior returning starter Raekwon Davis throughout spring practice and is in line to replace graduated starter Isaiah Buggs, how with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“LaBryan Ray has been a very good player for us," Saban said Wednesday. "He was very productive for us last year. We look at him, even last year, as a starter who rotated in and played just as much, probably, as any of the defensive ends.”
Meanwhile, Jobe played sparingly through the first 13 games last season, finishing with just eight total tackles working behind fellow true freshman Patrick Surtain II.
This spring, with senior Trevon Diggs seeing time as the star/nickelback while returning starter Shyheim Carter nursed an injury, Jobe worked almost exclusively as the first-team cornerback opposite Surtain and could be an option there to open the season Aug. 31 against Duke depending on Carter’s injury situation during preseason practice.
“Josh Jobe has made a tremendous amount of improvement and has matured very nicely, and we view him as a guy that is a potential starter,” Saban said. “(He is) a guy that is playing in a way that, throughout the spring, that we have confidence that if he's a starter, he can be very successful and we can be very successful with him playing corner for us.”
But while Jobe’s status as a starter next season is likely dependent on the health of some of his more experienced teammates ahead of him on the “rep” chart, Ray is all but certain to be Alabama’s starting right defensive end. The former five-star signee from Madison is expected to provide some needed experience and leadership to a defensive line that replaces two of three starters. Davis is the lone returning starter.
According to another prominent returning starter in junior inside linebacker Dylan Moses, Ray’s ability to flip “a switch” when he’s on the field has made him one of the Tide’s more “dominant” defenders.
“Man, dude is very dominant, he’s one of my favorite players on the team,” Moses said Wednesday. “For him to be so dominant and such a great player, you wouldn’t expect that from him off the field because he’s so quiet and to himself, he’s real goofy too. But there’s like a switch that goes off in his head when he’s on the field, and that’s what makes him (special) and separates him from everyone else.”
That ability to shed blocks and provide pressure was evident last season, even as a reserve. Among the non-starters to contribute last season, Ray led the way with 39 total tackles to go along with six tackles for loss and 2½ sacks — ½ tackle for loss and one full sack more than Davis.
It’s that sort of production sample that has Saban and others expecting big things from Ray as he enters his first season as a full-time starter this year.
“He’s an athletic guy, he’s got a great motor, he’s gotten bigger, stronger, he’s more physical now. We think he can be a really, really good player for us,” Saban said of Ray. “He’s had some foot and ankle things that have bothered him a little bit in the offseason, but we expect him to be 100 percent full-go when we get started in August. I think he’s a player we’re definitely going to count on to be a good leader on our team and someone who can contribute and be very productive.”