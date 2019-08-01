TUSCALOOSA — Alabama’s annual preseason practice schedule begins Friday, and as usual, there will be plenty of questions before the Crimson Tide takes on Duke in its season opener Aug. 31.
With a month to go before that, though, there are still quite a few starting positions that remain undecided. That’s especially true within Alabama’s rebuilt defense that features seven returning starters, a majority of whom had not made their first career start at this point a year ago.
Offensively, the Tide returns several talented offensive weapons, including record-breaking Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and all three of his starting receivers in Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III. Still, there are a few spots up front that must be solidified, including three offensive line positions and at tight end, where Alabama lost an array of talent to the NFL this offseason.
Of course, not all topics left to be resolved center on potential starters, including arguably the biggest question of all, which involves the impact of the team’s offseason staff overhaul.
With that in mind, here’s a look at five key questions that need to be answered before the Crimson Tide takes the field against the Blue Devils later this month in Atlanta:
5. Who will handle place-kicking duties?
The kicking situation has been a bugaboo topic at Alabama for the better part of Nick Saban’s tenure, mostly due to the unreliability and inconsistency at the position.
That was especially apparent last season when then-freshman Joseph Bulovas and grad senior Austin Jones combined to miss five field goals and nine extra points. Bulovas is once again in the running to handle kicking duties, but he’s faced strong competition from early enrollee Will Reichard, who was the nation’s No. 1 kicker according to 247Sports.com’s composite ranking.
Just based on each’s performance in the A-Day spring game in April, Reichard appears to have overtaken Bulovas as the favorite to handle field goal and extra point responsibilities after connecting on a game-high 43-yard field goal and averaging 65 yards on five kickoffs in the game.
4. How will Alabama approach its Will LB role?
Fifth-year senior linebacker Josh McMillon worked almost exclusively with the first-team defense as Alabama’s weakside/Will linebacker spot beside junior middle/Mike linebacker Dylan Moses during spring practice. Still, the starting spot is hardly set in stone, especially after several talented youngsters showed progress and growth at the position throughout spring.
While McMillon has the most playing experience as a career backup, true freshmen Shane Lee and Christian Harris bring supreme athleticism, size and big-play potential that could make them ideal fits to see the field early in their careers. Also in the running at Will linebacker are a trio of sophomores in Markail Benton, Ale Kaho, and Jaylen Moody.
3. How will FSU transfer Landon Dickerson impact Alabama’s OL rotation?
Although he has not enrolled in classes, the redshirt junior offensive lineman opted to come to Tuscaloosa as a graduate transfer and is expected to be on campus in time to participate in preseason camp beginning this weekend.
The 6-foot-6, 308-pound Dickerson comes with plenty of experience having started 13 games over first three seasons at FSU — seven as a true freshman, four in 2017 and two last season — but has seen his career derailed by injuries each year, including missing 10 games last season with a severe ankle injury. If healthy, Dickerson provides quality depth at all five offensive line spots, and could provide an immediate challenge to fellow junior Chris Owens at center as well as senior Matt Womack and redshirt freshman Emil Ekiyor Jr. at right and left guard, respectively.
2. Which of the summer enrollees will do enough to earn playing time?
Alabama had 12 of its 27-member 2019 signing class arrive on campus at the beginning of May, including five-star running back Trey Sanders and highly-touted four-star defensive backs Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams. Among the other summer enrollees include 334-pound nose guard Ishmael Sopsher and 244-pound inside linebacker Christian Harris.
All five of those freshmen arrive at positions of great need where each could immediately find themselves with the second-team unit with an opportunity to quickly work their way further up the depth chart during preseason practice.
Sanders enters as arguably the second-most talented tailback on the roster behind on fellow former five-star product Najee Harris, and could be in the mix for backup reps alongside junior bruiser Brian Robinson Jr. Sopsher, another gifted Louisiana product from Amite, could immediately work himself into the mix alongside fellow true freshman D.J. Dale as the Tide’s first-team nose guard, giving the Tide a talented 1-2 punch at the position.
Meanwhile, Battle, Hellams and Harris will be given every opportunity to impress in August, but it could be difficult to upend seniors Jared Mayden and Josh McMillon, two career backups who worked almost exclusively with the first-team unit at free safety and weakside linebacker during spring.
1. How does the Tide offense evolve under its new offensive coordinator?
Steve Sarkisian is Alabama’s fifth offensive coordinator in the past four seasons, but the only one to fill that title twice after his one-game stint during the 2016 national championship game, when he replaced outgoing OC-turned-FAU head coach Lane Kiffin midway through the playoffs.
Now back in Tuscaloosa after a two-year stay as the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator, Sarkisian returns to Tuscaloosa to take over a record-breaking passing attack led by last year’s Heisman Trophy runner-up in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Given his West Coast roots, there’s some thought Sarkisian could implement more quick-strike, play-action passing plays made popular under Kiffin, but Saban has been clear the offense won’t completely abandon the RPO-foundation that worked wonders last season.