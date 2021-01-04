Alabama football: Mac Jones wins Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Education Foundation announced the honor this morning.
Previous Alabama quarterbacks who've won the award are AJ McCarron (2013) and Jay Barker (1994).
Jones leads the NCAA in completion percentage (77.0), passer rating (203.3) and quarterback rating (95.8).
His 4,036 passing yards ranks second in the FBS.
The Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. In addition to performance on the field, the award also recognizes "character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game," according to a news release.
The award presentation will be pre-recorded and released on social media Thursday.