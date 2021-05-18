Alabama football: Kickoff time, network for Tide's season opener announced

ESPN/ABC has set a 2:30 p.m. kickoff time for Alabama's season-opening football game against Miami on Sept. 4.
ABC will carry the broadcast. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The Crimson Tide is 14-3 all time against the Hurricanes. The matchup marks the first between Alabama and Miami since Jan. 1, 1993, when Alabama won the Sugar Bowl to clinch its 12th national championship.
This game will mark Alabama's seventh season opener in Atlanta during coach Nick Saban's tenure. He is 6-0 in these games as the Crimson Tide has outscored opponents 202-77 in Atlanta season openers. Past opponents include Duke (2019), Florida State (2017), West Virginia (2014), Virginia Tech (2009 and 2013) and Clemson (2008).
Alabama most recently appeared at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this past December in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide edged Florida 52-46.