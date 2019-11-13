TUSCALOOSA — Najee Harris doesn’t think he’s improved so much as made the most of the increased opportunities that he’s been given this season.
Fresh off the best game of his career at Alabama, when he rushed for a person-best 146 yards as part of his 190-total-yard day in Saturday’s 46-41 loss to No. 1 LSU, the former five-star California product made clear the only reason for his success is a bigger workload.
“This is the one time I’ve got to play a lot more this year, so the game’s kind of slowing down for me more,” Harris said Tuesday. “I can see stuff better because (I’ve got) more experience, I know how our line is blocking it. I know who’s pulling, … so I’m learning more slowly about the game. It’s just improvement every game.”
After two years of waiting his turn behind future NFL draft picks Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior has already tallied 788 rushing yards and six touchdowns in nine games, 5 yards better than the 783 rushing yards he had through 15 games last season.
And much of that production has come in the last several weeks as he’s continued to gain confidence and understanding with increased opportunities while establishing himself as Alabama’s clear-cut No. 1 running back.
“What’s been working for me? Experience — more experience,” Harris said simply. “That’s mainly it.”
And that experience is gained with each carry or catch he gets as Harris establishes a better feel for the game and greater understanding of what the opposing defense is doing and how his offensive line is blocking it.
“I think all running backs really need to get in a rhythm. That’s why I said that (about) the more experience you get or the more touches you get,” Harris said. “Because every game’s different, certain teams play certain runs different. So you really don’t know what to expect yet. That’s why more in the game you understand how they’re blocking it. Every running back needs a certain amount.”
Those added in-game opportunities have allowed Harris to shine the way many envisioned when he first committed to Alabama way back in 2015, the same season former Tide tailback Derrick Henry won the Heisman Trophy.
“Najee has gotten a lot more confidence as he’s gone through the season. … I think it’s understanding the plays, how to hit the hole, how to read plays,” Saban said Monday. “I think the offensive line has done a better job. I don’t think this last game was one of our best, but they’ve done a much better job. And I think the combination of those things has helped our running game be a little bit more consistent.”
That consistency showed last Saturday when Harris ran for a personal-best 146 rushing yards on 19 carries to go along with three receptions for 44 yards. It was the third time in the last four games in which he’s combined for more than 20 touches in a single game, resulting in an average of 158.7 total yards in those games.
“Najee played, in my opinion, a great game,” Saban said. “He was very physical, tough, did a lot of really good things in the game, some that you saw when the ball was in his hand and some when he didn’t have the ball. I was very pleased with his performance.”