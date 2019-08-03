TUSCALOOSA — Growing up less than an hour from Baton Rouge, La., Pete Golding had a deep appreciation for what he saw of Nick Saban’s defenses at LSU.
Then, after a player career in which he was an undersized Division II safety at Delta State, he entered coaching and turned his eye to Saban again. He was Tusculum College’s 22-year-old defensive coordinator in 2007, keeping a close watch on what Saban did with Alabama's defense in his first year as the Crimson Tide's head coach.
A dozen years later, the self-admitted Saban disciple gets to live out what was once just a fanboy fantasy as he takes over as Alabama’s defensive coordinator in his second season in Tuscaloosa.
“Obviously, I’m excited about a new role here this year … (working) under Coach Saban. He’s been an icon for me my entire coaching career,” Golding said Saturday in his first team-sanctioned media availability ahead of Alabama’s annual Fan Day practice. “I’ve always studied the University of Alabama, studied Coach Saban, not only from a leadership standpoint, but obviously very much from an Xs and Os standpoint, so it’s been awesome for me to be under him and to learn from him.”
For the bearded 35-year-old defensive wunderkind, the opportunity to apprentice under a respected defensive mind like Saban has already been one of the most rewarding experiences of Golding’s career to this point.
“The biggest thing I’ve seen, defensively, regardless of where you’re at, right, there’s a different philosophy here. That was one of the things I was most excited about the opportunity to come to Alabama was to learn Coach Saban’s philosophy,” Golding said. “But to me, it is a completely different concept because you have completely different guy running it and it’s the best guy to ever do it so that was what was exciting to me.”
Of course, while Golding had his eye on Saban, the Tide coach had his eye on Golding for some time. Ultimately, Saban reached out to respected Texas-San Antonio head coach Frank Wilson in December 2017 regarding Golding, who as a coordinator overhauled the UTA's once-maligned defense into a Top-5 ranked unit that season.
That same year, the Crimson Tide led the nation in total defense for its eighth Top 5 finish in the previous nine years. (The lone exception was a 12th-ranked finish in 2014.)
It’s that sort of elite standard Saban and company want to return to after allowing 319.5 total yards a game to finish No. 16 nationally in total defense last season — Alabama’s worst defensive standing since 2007, Saban’s first at the helm.
That was certainly the message Golding received when he was promoted from co-defensive coordinator following a second-straight offseason of widespread staffing turnover that saw him, defensive backs coach Karl Scott and special teams coordinator Jeff Banks as the lone holdovers.
Not that Golding is approaching the change as anything more than another opportunity to further emulate his idol.
“That’s the best thing about Coach Saban that he does," Golding said. "His defenses work and he’s been successful for a long time, but he’s still looking every offseason about how we can we still get better. What do we need to change? What part of our package did we not do well last year based on tendencies and then what can we change? Let’s go find the best way to do it.”
Last season, while serving behind first-year defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, Golding was afforded plenty of authority when it came to weekly game-planning. He even reportedly had a hand in calling some plays toward the end of last season.
“He was with us last year, sort of associate coordinator last year,” Saban said at SEC Media Days last month, “so he's got a lot of experience and really a fine young coach who reminds me a lot of some of the other young guys that have come up in the organization and had a lot of success.”
But now Golding has the title, and with it far greater responsibility to return Alabama’s once universally praised defense to elite status.
And so far, Golding is quite confident the Crimson Tide has what it takes to do just that.
“Coming out of the spring and coming out of the summer, I feel like defensively they worked extremely hard,” Golding said. “I feel like there is the attention to detail obviously that coach demands, that we need to be successful and continue success on defense that Alabama and Coach Saban has always had.”