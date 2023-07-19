Alabama football: Crimson Tide chasing its own standard not Georgia's

NASHVILLE — Alabama won 24 games in the last two seasons combined. At almost any other school in the country, that is a stretch worth celebrating.
Not at Alabama, whose players got somber questions Wednesday at SEC Media Days like, was last season even fun?
“It’s not the standard,” Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham said. “So whether we win, five, seven, 11, if we don’t win the national championship, it’s not the standard.”
Speaking of championships, some voices inside the college football world have speculated that what Georgia has done in the last two seasons, back-to-back national titles and an overall record of 29-1, has more than earned Georgia the right to be the new sports' new standard for success.
As it turns out, Alabama, the team responsible for Georgia’s lone blemish, isn’t ready to hand the baton to the Bulldogs just yet.
“I respect the fact that they have won back-to-back,” Latham said. “I know that is not easy. I see the work that they put in, but at the same time, their standard is great. I don’t think it is above our standard.”
Despite his comments, Latham said he draws motivation from watching what Georgia has accomplished in the last two seasons.
“I'm not disrespecting them at all,” Latham said. “I think they deserved to win. They've worked really hard. I know our guys deserve to have that platform as well. Just seeing them take the stage and take the opportunity that we knew was up for grabs, that we could have taken, just fuel to the fire.”
Some juniors, such as Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry, might be running out of time to celebrate a national title in Tuscaloosa.
“It is like part of the standard,” McKinstry said. “It is something that I really want to do.”
Alabama hasn’t gone three straight years without winning a national title since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007.
A fact that seems to be on the minds of former players who Latham has heard from this offseason.
“I think knowing what we are capable of doing and knowing our standard,” Latham said. “We do what we have to do, so when we go out there and perform, I think it is extremely important that we keep that in mind that, that is our standard.”
Latham wasn’t the only player who voiced his disappointment with last year’s 11-2 finish.
“I feel like there is a chip on our shoulder,” McKinstry said. “I mean the mistakes that we made last year, we faced them, now we're learning from them, and we're making sure we don’t make those mistakes again.”
When SEC Media Days end, Alabama will likely be among the favorites to win the conference despite fielding two new coordinators and having to replace Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Bryce Young.
Regardless of how the vote goes later this week, Alabama's players are confident they have what it takes.
“Everybody is busting their butt to get back to the Alabama standard,” McKinstry said. “I mean, I’ve been seeing days where guys are just exhausted, and it makes me catch chills, man. Like right now, even speaking about just to know that we’re working to get back to the standard. I can’t wait to get back to those guys.”
