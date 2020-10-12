You have permission to edit this article.
Alabama football: CBS picks up Tide's game at Tennessee

Nick Saban

Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches his team warm up before the Tide's win at Tennessee.

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

CBS has picked up the Alabama/Tennessee game set for Oct. 24 at Knoxville, Tenn.

Kickoff will be 2:30 p.m., according to the Southeastern Conference office.

Alabama and Tennessee have met 102 times with Alabama holding a 57-37-8 edge. The Crimson Tide is 13-0 under Nick Saban against Tennessee.

