Alabama football: Alabama adds home-and-home series with Georgia Tech in 2030-31

TUSCALOOSA — Two weeks after closing out one decade, Alabama football is already working on the next.
The Crimson Tide shored up its non-conference schedule through 2035 with the addition of a home-and-home series against Georgia Tech between 2030-31, both schools announced in separate press releases Wednesday.
“We are pleased to secure another home-and-home for our future football schedules with the addition of Georgia Tech for the 2030 and 2031 seasons,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said in a statement. “The Crimson Tide and Yellow Jackets were regulars on each other’s calendars from 1902 to 1984, and we look forward to renewing the series between our two programs.”
Added Georgia Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury in a separate statement: “In addition to being one of the nation’s top programs, Alabama is one of Georgia Tech’s oldest and most frequently played rivals, so we are very proud to renew the series for the first time in nearly half a century and allow new generations of fans to enjoy the excitement of the rivalry.”
As it’s done with all its other Power 5 non-conference home-and-homes, Alabama will open the series with a season-opening road game in Atlanta on Aug. 31, 2030, before Georgia Tech comes to Tuscaloosa a year later for the return game on Aug. 30, 2031.
“Our administration has made it a point over the past several years to continue to improve our schedule and this is another great example,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “Georgia Tech and Alabama have a long history of great football games and we are looking forward to continuing that tradition.”
The series renews a rivalry that dates back to 1902 and ended in 1984 with the Yellow Jackets claiming a 16-6 win Sept. 15, 1984, in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide, which holds a 28-21-3 advantage in the series, won the previous year, 20-7, in Birmingham. Alabama and Georgia Tech were Southeastern Conference opponents between 1933-1964 when the Yellow Jackets left the league.
Georgia Tech becomes the eighth Power 5 opponent the Crimson Tide has scheduled in the past couple of years, providing Alabama at least one Power 5 non-conference foe on its schedule every year for the next 15 years (2020-2035).
Alabama's future non-conference opponents through 2035
2020: vs. Southern Cal* (in Arlington, Texas); Georgia State; Kent State; Tennessee-Martin
2021: vs. Miami* (in Atlanta); Southern Miss; New Mexico State; Mercer
2022: Utah State; at Texas*; Louisiana-Monroe; Austin Peay
2023: Central Michigan; Texas*; at South Florida
2024: Western Kentucky; South Florida; at Wisconsin*
2025: at Florida State*; Louisiana-Monroe; Wisconsin*
2026: at West Virginia*; South Florida; Florida State*
2027: West Virginia*
2028: at Notre Dame*
2029: Notre Dame*
2030: at Georgia Tech*
2031: Georgia Tech*
2032: at Oklahoma*
2033: Oklahoma*
2034: at Virginia Tech*
2035: Virginia Tech*
* Power 5 opponents