Alabama football: A little less fire works for Saban as he manages young roster

DALLAS — It's a heck of a program that can win 13 games, reach the national championship game and still call it something of a rebuilding year.
As Alabama has navigated the season with a youthful group, Tide coach Nick Saban has approached this team with a little less fire and brimstone than usual.
It might be the key to galvanizing the 2021 Crimson Tide into another championship contender.
"We've had some guys really step up for us and do a really good job," Saban said. "And I think — I don't want to call it nurturing, but I felt like we needed to do that with this team, just getting on these guys all the time was not going to help their confidence.
"It was not going to help the young players develop. And then we started to develop some of these internal, intangible things that really helped us grow as a team."
Alabama essentially revamped its offensive and defensive lineups after the losses sustained after last year's unbeaten, national championship season, but the Tide has made it through 2021 with only one loss, a No. 1 national ranking, and a chance to face No. 3 Georgia for a second straight college football championship.
Certainly, Alabama had its share of talent to remake its first-team lineup. From 2017-21, which covers the classes that have infused this year's team, the Crimson Tide had the country's No. 1 recruiting class three times, the No. 2 class once and the No. 5 class once in 2018.
But, only four regulars returned to the Tide offense from a year ago: wide receiver John Metchie, tight end Jahleel Billingsley, and offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor and, OL Evan Neal. A current starter at tackle, Chris Owens, started at center in three games last year for Landon Dickerson.
Consensus All-Americans Mac Jones, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith, Alex Leatherwood and Dickerson were gone.
On defense, the regulars who returned included nose guard D.J. Dale, linebackers Christian Harris and LB Will Anderson, and defensive backs Josh Jobe, DeMarco Hellams, Jordan Battle and Brian Branch.
But national title game defensive MVP Christian Barmore, longtime team leader Dylan Moses and consensus All-American Patrick Surtain were gone.
Of that list of returning starters from last season, two are out for the College Football Playoff because of injuries: Metchie and Jobe.
"We've got a lot of young players that are out there playing," Saban said. "I think when you have success the previous season, which the guys that did come back were very successful, it really took a long time for us to sort of develop the chemistry on this team from a leadership standpoint, because we had some great leaders on last year's team.
"So even though guys have leadership qualities they don't really see that as their role because it didn't have to be their role in the past."