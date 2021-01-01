Alabama finds right formula to thwart Notre Dame defensive plan

ARLINGTON, Texas — So accustomed to throwing deep for long gains, No. 1-ranked Alabama had to find another way to strike for quick points Friday in a 31-14 win over Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish defense did its best to cut off the deep ball, which forced Alabama to throw short. That worked, too, as Mac Jones threw four touchdown passes, including three to DeVonta Smith.
"That's just the basic adage of football, is take what the defense gives you," Jones said.
Smith had a 26-yard catch-and-run touchdown and a 34-yarder. He also had a 7-yard scoring catch in the front corner of the end zone, while tight end Jahleel Billingsley broke free for a 12-yard touchdown on a lob from Jones.
Even without the usual catches of deep passes, Smith still finished with 130 yards on seven catches, which earned him the game's most valuable offensive player honor. Alabama's Patrick Surtain (three tackles, one pass broken up) won the defensive honor.
In the end, Alabama still had long scoring drives of 79, 97, 84 and 62 yards, but none took longer than 2 minutes, 36 seconds.
"I think you have to be able to play every style," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "I think that if people get a bead on you in terms of what is successful against you, you don't have answers for it, then everybody's going to do it and they're going to take a lot of things away."
Jones said Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian calls plays that fit him and the talent Alabama has on offense.
"We have a great offensive line," Jones said. "We have plenty of time to take shots down field and then plenty of time to hit the quick game stuff to our receivers, tight ends, and running backs. Really Sark dials it up, and we make the plays for him."
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said it was clear that Alabama's speed on the perimeter created a problem for his team.
"You guys watched the game, didn't you?" a frustrated Kelly said afterward. "They made plays on the perimeter. They made some dynamic plays. … We battled. We were right there. So we're going to keep getting back here."
Asked if his defense was misaligned, Kelly said, "We weren't misaligned, but we felt we could get and rally to them a little bit more physically. As you know, they exploited some matchups into the short field where we thought we could get out and box that a little bit better. And it didn't happen."
After building a 31-7 lead, Saban had hoped to run time off the clock. That didn't work, as Notre Dame managed a late touchdown, recovered an onsides kick and tried in the final minute for another score.
"I think the thing that was a little tough for us in the second half is we didn't run the ball very effectively in the second half," Saban said. "We wanted to try to take the air out of it at the end of the game. Didn't have much success. They had the ball for almost the entire last eight minutes of the game.
"But we have to be able to finish a little bit better, regardless of what style of defense anybody is going to try to play against us. I'm sure we'll learn from it and hopefully do better the next time."