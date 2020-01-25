Alabama basketball: Tide withstands poor shooting to down Kansas State in Big 12/SEC Challenge

TUSCALOOSA — Not even two separate shooting droughts of more than six minutes each were enough to slow down Alabama’s potent offense.
The Crimson Tide (12-7, 4-2 SEC) rolled off its fourth straight win thanks in part to a commanding 14-point run early in the second half — with leading scorer John Petty Jr. on the bench no less. That helped Alabama withstand a nearly 7½-minute span without a bucket in the second half of a 77-74 win over Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.
"There's a lot of things I think we need to learn from this game, but it's great if you can learn them and still get a win, which we did," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said.
Sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr., who played for Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber as part of Team USA in this summer’s FIBA U19 World Cup, led the way with 26 points and seven rebounds. Three other Crimson Tide players added 11 points apiece in their last non-conference game of the season.
Petty, who entered with 16.7 points a game this season, sat for 6:45 after getting called for a personal foul and technical just 3:45 into the second half. He then fouled out with 46 seconds remaining to finish with 11 points.
Not that it affected the Tide much.
With Kansas State (8-11, 1-5 Big 12) trailing just 45-43, a Lewis jumper sparked a 14-0 run over the next 3:23 that was capped by a three-point play by junior forward Herbert Jones that gave Alabama a 59-43 advantage with 12:14 left to play.
Following a 6:20 span without a made field goal in the first half, the Crimson Tide went without a field goal for 7:28 midway through the second half, which allowed the Wildcats to pull within 62-61 with 6:34 remaining.
But once again, Lewis was there to save the day with back-to-back fastbreak buckets before a 3-pointer by Alex Reese put Alabama ahead 69-65 entering the game’s final three minutes.
"When a team makes a run like that, you just figure out ways as a point guard to stop the bleed and get a bucket, and then get a stop and try to get more buckets," Lewis said. "I just tried to take it upon myself to make the right read and get a basket for us."
It’s the Crimson Tide’s first four-game win streak since winning five in a row in non-conference play last season.
Alabama returns to SEC play next Wednesday with a road game at LSU (15-4, 6-0 SEC), the league’s last remaining undefeated team in conference play.
Here are three takeaways:
1. Turnover, rebounding issues rear their ugly heads again.
Oats said Alabama needed to “eradicate” some of the sloppy plays that led to a season-high 25 turnovers last Wednesday at Vanderbilt.
And while the Tide’s 16 turnovers Wednesday was certainly an improvement, the 10 it coughed up in the first half certainly didn’t do much to appease its head coach. Those 16 miscues helped the Wildcats double-up Alabama 18-9 in points off turnovers for the game.
"We've got to fix the turnover issue," Oats said. "If it was 25 tonight like it was against Vandy, there's no chance we win. So we were able to get the win."
2. Tide survives multiple shooting droughts.
After a difficult first half that saw Alabama go nearly 6½ minutes without a made field goal, the Crimson Tide came out of halftime firing.
Alex Reese sank his first 3-pointer of the game 36 seconds into the second half and then followed that up with a dunk a minute later.
Petty, Alabama’s leading scorer and one of the hottest players in the SEC at the moment, went to the bench with back-to-back fouls, including a technical, with 16:15 remaining in the second half.
Five minutes later, after mounting a 58-43 advantage with 12:14 remaining following a 9-of-12 start from the floor, the Tide missed their next seven consecutive field goal tries over the next 7:28 before three straight made buckets by Lewis and Reese helped keep Kansas State at bay.
"You can't drop your head if you miss shots, you've just got to keep shooting, because the shots you don't take are the shots you don't make," Lewis said. "So you just try to keep making plays and when you see one go through, you get confidence to keep knocking them down."
3. Alabama needs more production off the bench.
The Crimson Tide’s five starters each topped double figures Saturday, including 11 points apiece from Petty, Reese and Jaden Shackelford, and another 10 points from Jones.
Lewis once again led the way in minutes played with over 36 in the game, while Jones was seven seconds shy of 34 minutes. Petty and Shackelford each had more than 31 minutes on the floor Wednesday, and Reese contributed 26:07 as the team's long big man.
And those five did plenty with their minutes, combining for 69 of the team’s 77 points, with the Alabama bench managing just eight points on a combined 1-of-3 shooting, thanks to a 6-of-7 showing from the free throw line
Graduate senior guard James “Beetle” Bolden managed just three points on three made free throws in 18 minutes while junior forward Galin Smith had three points and four rebounds in 15 minutes of action. Freshman wing Jaylen Forbes added two points in less than four minutes on the floor.
"We just went with who we were comfortable going with," Oats said. "Yeah, we're going to have to get more production out of our bench, we're probably going to have to play them a little bit more, and that's on me."