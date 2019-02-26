As two of the most veteran members of Alabama’s roster, Donta Hall and Riley Norris knew how important Tuesday night could be for their team’s postseason hopes.
And it was those same two Crimson Tide veterans that elevated their play when it mattered most, combining on eight points during a 12-5 closing run over the final 3:33 to secure a 68-62 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday night at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.
The victory, Alabama’s second straight, counts as the team’s eighth Quadrant 2 win of the season and further strengthens the Tide’s NCAA Tournament resume with three Quadrant 1 games remaining in the regular season.
Freshman point guard Kira Lewis Jr. once again led Alabama (17-11, 8-7 SEC) with 17 points, while Hall posted his 12th double-double of the season and second straight with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Norris produced 11 clutch points in 25 minutes off the bench, all coming in a big second-half effort.
South Carolina was led with 23 points from senior Chris Silva on 6-of-17 shooting, while the Gamecocks (14-14, 9-6 SEC) struggled from deep with just 4-of-19 shooting from 3-point range.
Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s 68-62 road win Tuesday night:
1. Late-game surge
Alabama had just watched what was once a 13-point first-half advantage dwindle to nothing before a pair of Silva free throws sent host South Carolina to its first lead, 50-49, with 8:08 remaining.
Silva’s free throws were followed by a 3-pointer from Tre Campbell to cap a 10-0 Gamecocks’ run with 7:15 left on the clock.
Not missing a beat, Alabama junior wing Tevin Mack answered with a 3-pointer 25 seconds later to stop the bleeding.
From there, Norris found his groove, scoring on a fastbreak jumper that was followed by another short jumper from sophomore Herb Jones to tie the game at 56-all with 5:12 remaining.
After a pair of Lewis free throws allowed Alabama to retake the lead, 58-57 with 3:33 left. Hall pulled down the defensive board on the other end and recorded a three-point play with an and-one free throw to push the Tide lead to 61-57.
On the next possession, Norris tipped the ball away from South Carolina’s Felipe Haase and scored on a breakaway dunk that forced Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin to call a timeout trailing 63-57 with 2:19 remaining.
Hall, Lewis and Norris then combined to shoot 5-of-6 from the free throw line over the final 40 seconds of action to seal Alabama’s third SEC road win of the season.
2. Lights-out 3-point defense
South Carolina missed 14 straight field goals during a nearly 10-minute span between a Maik Kotsar jumper 1:56 in until a Keyshawn Bryant jumper with 8:26 remaining in the first half.
During that shooting drought, the Gamecocks missed three consecutive 3-pointers twice, including two missed 3s from reserve Hassani Gravett.
South Carolina missed its first eight 3-point attempts of the game before Gravett finally hit with 2:52 remaining, but not before a pair of 3s from Lewis and a dunk from reserve center Daniel Giddens paced Alabama to a commanding 28-15 lead with 3:38 left in the first half.
3. Late first-half swoon
Alabama went more than 3 ½ minutes without a made field goal between Giddens’ dunk with 3:38 left until Lewis scored a pull-up jumper one second before halftime.
During that time, the Gamecocks rolled off seven straight points beginning with USC’s first 3-pointer of the game from Gravett with 2:52 on the clock before Kotsar and Silva scored jumpers in the final minute.
Coming out of halftime, South Carolina made back-to-back field goals in the first minute of the second half to pull within a basket at 31-29, but a response jumper by Mack didn’t let it get any closer.
During that time, Alabama also lost junior guard Dazon Ingram to a quad injury and he would not return.
In his place, the Tide relied on Norris, whose 11 second-half points came on 4-of-6 shooting including a needed 3-pointer with 11:20 left that interrupted what otherwise would’ve been an 8-0 run by USC.
Norris scored five points over Alabama’s 16-6 run in the final 5:35 of the game.