Alabama basketball: Tide takes down UNLV

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Alabama made a season-high 15 shots from behind the 3-point arc in an 86-74 win over Nevada-Las Vegas in the Camping World Maui Invitational on Tuesday night.
With the win, the Crimson Tide (2-1) moves into the fifth-place game where it will take on the Providence Friars (2-1), who defeated Davidson in its second round matchup. Alabama lost to Stanford in the opening round of the tournament.
Alabama was led by guard John Petty Jr.’s 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. He also had six assists compared to one turnover in nearly 34 minutes of action. He led five UA players who reached double digits on the night, including Jahvon Quinerly (19), Herbert Jones (16), Jaden Shackelford (13) and Joshua Primo (11).
“It was a much better effort tonight," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "We stressed closing the first half and opening the second half. It was a big last four, first four because we ended the half on a 12-6 run to even the game and started the second half on a 6-0 run which forced them to call a timeout.
"So it was an 18-6 run in all which was much better than (Monday) night. Our big thing is we just need to play harder. I thought some of our guys are figuring out how hard they have to play in a Division I basketball game to get a win. You can’t afford to relax or you’re giving up a wide-open 3. I thought our guys played well and it was nice to finally make some shots. Petty was able to get out of his slump and I’m really happy with the overall game he played. Herb played better than he’s played and I thought Jordan Bruner was really good, especially on defense. James Rojas gave us good minutes inside in the second half. A lot of good efforts from our guys tonight.”