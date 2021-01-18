Alabama basketball: Tide ranked No. 18 in AP poll, No. 16 in coaches rankings.

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama moved into The Associated Press men's basketball poll at No. 18 in the rankings announced Monday.
The Crimson Tide received 487 points in the AP voting.
Also on Monday, Alabama moved up eight spots in the coaches poll, coming in at No. 16.
The team was tied with the St. Louis University Billikens for the No. 24 spot in last week’s coaches poll.
The Crimson Tide will face LSU on Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, La. (8 p.m., ESPN2). The Tigers are currently on a four-game winning streak in SEC play. Andy Katz of NCAA.com has Alabama at No. 8 nationally in his power rankings released Monday, while LSU is No. 22.
Alabama has not been ranked by the AP since December of 2017.
Alabama recorded two blowout wins in SEC play last week, defeating Kentucky 85-65 at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Tuesday, then winning 90-59 over Arkansas on Saturday. The Crimson Tide is currently 11-3, 6-0 in the SEC and riding a seven-game winning streak.
The latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection by veteran bracketologist Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has Alabama as a No. 5 seed facing No. 12 seed Drake in the opening round.