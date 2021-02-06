Alabama basketball: Tide rally falls short as Oats questions no-call

The No. 10-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide rallied from a terrible first half, giving itself a chance at the end but falling 68-65 to No. 18 Missouri on Saturday.
The defeat ended a 10-game SEC winning streak for Alabama (15-5, 10-1 SEC). Missouri is now 13-3, including 5-3 in the league.
Here are three things to know about the game:
1. Late rally falls short
Alabama trailed by 22 points with 12:38 remaining but chipped away at that lead, then exploded for a 21-2 run to pull within a single point with 40 seconds to play.
Alabama had three chances to tie or win in the final minute. Herb Jones missed two short shots, one with what appeared to be substantial contact by Missouri’s Mitchell Smith, and a desperation 3-point try to tie the game. That couldn’t overcome a sluggish first half from the Crimson Tide.
"I thought the kid landed on Herb's back,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “I saw it live. I thought it was a foul live. I haven’t seen the replay. I wish we hadn't put ourselves in a spot where it came down to a whistle or not getting a whistle in the last five seconds."
2. Offensive woes continue
Oats has talked repeatedly about Alabama’s offensive struggles in recent weeks, and the Crimson Tide certainly looked out of sync on Saturday.
Freshman Josh Primo didn’t attempt a field goal in 28 minutes, and Alabama made just 13 for 41 from inside the 3-point arc.
3. No more rat poison
Despite the loss, Alabama is still in solid shape in the SEC race. Aside from that, the best news is there will certainly be a respite from the talk of being a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament or running the table in the SEC, and possibly no more national ESPN broadcasts.
That might allow Alabama a chance to regroup from some of the issues that had been looming even before the Missouri game, although there is a short turnaround before a suddenly critical game at South Carolina.