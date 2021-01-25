Alabama basketball: Tide moves to highest ranking since 2007

TUSCALOOSA — The Alabama men’s basketball team is ranked No. 9 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday, the Crimson Tide’s highest ranking since January 2007.
Alabama (13-3, 8-0 SEC) was ranked No. 18 in last week’s AP poll but jumped nine spots after wins over LSU and Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide is currently on a nine-game winning streak.
The Crimson Tide is No. 8 in the coaches poll, tied with Virginia at that position.
Alabama is the most highly-ranked of the three Southeastern Conference teams in this week’s AP Top 25. Missouri is ranked No. 12 and Tennessee dropped to No. 18. Additionally, Alabama’s upcoming opponent in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, the Oklahoma Sooners, moved into the poll at No. 24.
Alabama was No. 8 in the poll of Jan. 4, 2007, but fell out of the top 10 the next week following a loss at Arkansas.