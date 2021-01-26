Alabama basketball: Tide keeps on winning, downs Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA — No. 9 Alabama defeated Kentucky on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum, winning 70-59 in a war of attrition and free throws at Coleman Coliseum.
Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points and Herb Jones added 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Alabama (14-3, 9-0), which remains atop the SEC standings. Kentucky dropped to 5-10, including 4-4 in the league.
It would have been hard to imagine Alabama winning while scoring just 13 points from the field, five layups and a 3-pointer, in the second half.
The absence of Jordan Bruner, who was able to bring Kentucky’s bigs away from the rim in the first game, was obvious. With Isaiah Jackson and Olivier Sarr able to protect the rim for the Wildcats, there were few easy inside hoops and UK was also able to guard more aggressively at the 3-point line.
Alex Reese didn’t appear to be 100 percent, so Juwan Gary got extended minutes as a result. But the Crimson Tide’s 24-of-28 foul shooting and defense was the difference.
"We said we're going to win the game on defense,” Oats said. “Our offense was struggling. We had 73 possessions which is low for us. (John) Calipari has won a lot of games in his career, you could see him saying stop and slow down to his guys.
"Our defense was great. (Keon) Ellis in there, gave us great minutes late, especially defensively. Without Bruner right now, Reese is banged up, I thought Gary was huge with his minutes."
How peculiar was the first half? Herb Jones was on track for a double-double at intermission based solely on assists (six) and rebounds (six).
Kentucky played some zone defense, but Alabama made its first three 3-pointers and found open cutters to shoot the Wildcats back into a man-to-man.
The overall defensive effort from UK was much better than in the first meeting. Alabama made just two of its 13 3-point attempts over the rest of the half, including Jahvon Quinerly’s buzzer-beater. Kentucky shot 13 free throws to Alabama’s two. Again, a peculiar half.
Winning streak still alive
The Crimson Tide has won nine straight SEC games to start the season, the best opening to league play since 1954-55.
C.M. Newton’s 1973-74 team won nine straight SEC games (although not the first nine), a mark which Alabama tied Tuesday.
The longest streak of consecutive SEC wins in Alabama school history is 17, which includes one win at the end of the 1954-55 season, a perfect 14-0 SEC record by coach Johnny Dee’s “Rocket Eight” team in 1955-56 and wins over Ole Miss and Mississippi State in the first two SEC games of the 1956-57 season.