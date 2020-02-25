Alabama basketball: Tide goes cold from deep in loss to Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Outside of a miracle run in Nashville next month, it appears Alabama’s NCAA tournament hopes in Nate Oats first season are no more.
Without one of the nation’s premier 3-point shooters at its disposal following a first-half injury to junior wing John Petty Jr., the Crimson Tide struggled to keep pace with Mississippi State’s powerful inside game in an 80-73 loss Tuesday night from Humphrey Coliseum.
The road defeat came in a must-win Quadrant 1 opportunity, Alabama’s last such game in a roller coaster regular season, as the much-bigger Bulldogs dominated around the basket with a 42-30 advantage in points in the paint.
Meanwhile, the sharpshooting Tide went cold from 3-point range in the second half, missing its first seven 3s and finishing 3-for-15 over of the final 20 minutes of action. Alabama was 11-for-32 from 3-point range in the game, including four treys from sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr., who led the way with 29 points on 11-for-19 shooting overall.
Mississippi State (18-10, 9-6 SEC) was led by senior forward Reggie Perry’s double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while reserve Tyson Carter added 19 points off the bench.
Alabama (15-13, 7-8 SEC) also had 17 points from freshman guard Jaden Shackelford and 11 points from senior guard James “Beetle” Bolden, who combined to shoot 4-for-13 from 3-point range.
The Crimson Tide entered the week ranked No. 40 in NET, still squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble as one of the “Next Four Out,” according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, who also projects Mississippi State as one of his “First Four Out.”
1. Alabama’s 3-point shooting goes flat at the worst possible time.
With Petty out of the game, Alabama simply couldn’t connect from outside.
The Crimson Tide finished 11-for-32 from 3-point range but made just one 3 over a nearly 21-minute stretch between the final 5:04 of the first half and the first 15:31 of the second -- a trey from Lewis at the 10:28 mark that sparked an individual 6-0 run to pull Alabama even at 59-59 with 9:34 remaining.
But that would be the last one until Alex Reese made his first 3-pointer with 4:29 left after Mississippi State had already built a game-high 71-62 advantage with five minutes left.
“We needed to knock down a few more 3s,” Oats said.
Lewis made 4-for-8 from 3-point range in the game, but just the one in the second half. Shackelford and Bolden both added two 3s, though Shackelford went 28 minutes and 49 seconds between his two treys in the game, the last with 18 seconds left to pull within 77-73.
2. Bigger MSU dominates points in the paint.
Alabama simply doesn’t match up well against bigger teams.
Not only does Oats’ system favor guards, but the Crimson Tide’s three big men -- redshirt freshman Javian Davis and juniors Galin Smith and Alex Reese -- simply don’t have the physicality to match up well against teams with dominant forwards, teams like Mississippi State.
Perry took full advantage inside, posting a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds in the game.
Meanwhile, Alabama’s three posts combined for just three points on 1-for-11 shooting through the game’s first 32 ½ minutes, including an 0-for-5 effort from 3-point range from Reese.
In fact, Reese’s lone 3 came with 4:29 remaining, after Mississippi State had already pulled ahead 71-65 entering the back stretch.
Not helping matters was junior forward Herb Jones fouling out with 6:45 remaining, removing the Crimson Tide’s most steady defensive presence down the stretch.
3. Petty injury proves costly.
Petty’s screams filled a silent Humphrey Coliseum as Alabama’s sharpshooting junior wing writhed in pain on the floor with 7 ½ minutes remaining in the first half Tuesday evening.
Petty suffered an apparent right elbow injury after diving for a loose ball and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game after going to the locker room for evaluation.
The Crimson Tide responded with a mini 7-0 run over the next 2 ½ minutes for a 34-28 lead following a Lewis 3-pointer with 5:04 remaining.
But Alabama clearly missed Petty’s presence down the stretch as Mississippi State closed out the remaining 4:46 of the first half on a 13-5 run to lead 41-39 at the break.
Petty rejoined the team after halftime but never re-entered the game, sporting a black sleeve over his right arm and clearly favoring it while sitting at the end of the bench.
Petty has undoubtedly been Alabama’s most-improved player this season, elevating his overall game to rank second on the team in scoring (15.9 points per game) and first in rebounding (6.9 boards per game).
He was also among the Tide’s most reliable 3-point shooters, ranking sixth nationally averaging a team-leading 44.6 percent from beyond the arc this season, and had started strong Tuesday night, hitting back-to-back treys midway through the first half for eight points in nine minutes of action.