TUSCALOOSA — Just like it began, Alabama closed out the month of January taking down one of the SEC’s top programs.
With temperatures outside dropping below freezing, an inconsistent Crimson Tide once again froze out a ranked SEC opponent at home when it toppled No. 22 Mississippi State 83-79 on Tuesday evening at Coleman Coliseum.
The Bulldogs (15-5, 3-4 SEC) are the third ranked SEC team to leave Coleman with a loss in the month of January, following a 13th-ranked Kentucky on Jan. 5 (77-75) and No. 20 Ole Miss on Jan. 22 (74-53). Alabama has now won seven straight against ranked teams at home for a 9-4 record against AP Top 25 teams over the past two seasons.
Senior forward Donta Hall led Alabama (13-7, 4-3 SEC) with 19 points and seven rebounds in just 23 minutes while dealing with foul trouble much of the game, while sophomore wing John Petty bounced back with 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting to go along with 11 points from senior Riley Norris.
The Mississippi State loss came despite four players in double figures, with freshman Reggie Perry leading the way with 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting, following by 14 points apiece from junior Lamar Peters and senior Quinndary Weatherspoon and 12 points from senior Aric Holman.
Alabama next travels across the state to take on rival Auburn at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.
With a clear directive to push the ball inside, Alabama’s Donta Hall was once again the main recipient as the Crimson Tide repeatedly fed its double-double machine early Tuesday.
Hall scored 10 of Alabama’s first 16 points during a 16-10 opening salvo over the first seven minutes of action, including on two of his four dunks in the game, and finished with a team-high 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, all coming in the paint.
Hall’s dominating presence inside allowed Alabama to take advantage of the Bulldogs’ converging whenever Hall had the ball, which created opportunities for Hall to find guards Kira Lewis and Riley Norris on slashing layups for a pair of assists Tuesday night.
Hall ended the first half with a team-high 12 points, much of which contributed to the Tide’s 30-14 advantage on points.