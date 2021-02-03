Alabama basketball: Tide extends SEC win streak to 10

TUSCALOOSA — No. 10-ranked Alabama picked up a 78-60 win over LSU to extend the SEC win streak to 10.
The Crimson Tide was led by Jaden Shackelford with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting.
Here are three things we learned:
1. Alex Reese shines with a shiner
Reese came out looking like the version of himself that arrived against Oklahoma on Saturday.
He was locked in on both sides of the ball and provided six early points before exiting the game with a cut below his eye.
He was caught in the face by teammate Juwan Gary and quickly left for the locker room.
Reese returned to the bench just before halftime and re-entered the game to start the second half. The only thing different was his black eye.
“Reese has been working,” Tide coach Nate Oats said. “I’m really happy for him.”
Reese finished with 13 points for Alabama (15-4, 10-0), including an alley-oop dunk from Shackelford in the second half that got the crowd on its feet. He added four rebounds and two blocks.
2. Alabama puts a lid on Trendon Watford
LSU forward Trendon Watford’s trip to Tuscaloosa might be the toughest he faces.
Not only does he have to look Herb Jones in the eyes every time down the floor, but he must also listen as the student section rains down boos each time he touches the ball, not relenting until he gives it up again.
Watford finished with just nine points for the Tigers (11-6, 6-4) on 3-of-13 shooting, well below his season marks.
Jones showed once again why he is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, finishing with a block and two steals, primarily matching up with LSU’s top offensive options.
3. Bench production helps Alabama to victory
With Reese dealing with a black eye, Jones dealing with injuries and foul trouble and Petty’s shooting slump, Alabama needed big production from its reserve players.
It got more than enough.
The Crimson Tide finished with 34 bench points, led by Gary with 12.
“It’s nice when you can bring three guys off the bench that can come off the bench and get you double digits,” Oats said.
Next up
Alabama is scheduled to play No. 17 Missouri at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. The game can be seen on ESPN.