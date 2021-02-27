Alabama basketball: Tide clinches first SEC title since 2002

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Alabama claimed the outright Southeastern Conference regular-season championship Saturday with a 64-59 win at Mississippi State.
Defense was the key as Alabama (19-6, 14-2) limited MSU (13-12, 7-9) to 40.7 percent shooting, outrebounded the Bulldogs 45-40 and never allowed MSU to take a lead even as its own offense struggled in the final 10 minutes.
1. Clutch 3-pointers of the year from a surprise shooter
Alabama has some excellent 3-point shooters, although several seem to be in a simultaneous slump. The 3-pointer that gave Alabama breathing room after a long, nervous stretch at 56-53 came from reserve James Rojas.
Although he had not made a 3-pointer since Jan. 12, his shot from the right corner upped the Alabama lead to six points and gave Alabama a more comfortable lead for the final minute.
2. Quinerly comes up big
Jahvon Quinerly gave the Alabama offense a big boost, coming off the bench to score 19 points, 15 in the first half, in a game where points were at a premium.
Quinerly had Alabama’s best plus/minus ratio (plus-12) in 27 minutes.
3. Tide takes a title
The Alabama victory was its 14th SEC win of the season, clinching the regular-season title.
The Crimson Tide can finish no worse than 14-4, while second-place Arkansas, which defeated LSU on Saturday, can finish no better than 13-4 as the SEC schedule does not allow the Razorbacks to play a second COVID-19 makeup game.
The SEC championship in basketball is Alabama's first since 2002.